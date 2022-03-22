White House spokeswoman Psaki tests positive for COVID-19: statement
Published Tuesday, March 22, 2022 1:59PM EDT
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, she said in a statement, adding that U.S. President Joe Biden had tested negative in a PCR test.
"I had two socially-distanced meetings with the President yesterday, and the President is not considered a close contact as defined by CDC guidance. I am sharing the news of my positive test today out of an abundance of transparency," she wrote.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Doina Chiacu; writing by Rami Ayyub; editing by Susan Heavy)
