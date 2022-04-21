What are the COVID-19 travel restrictions at popular destinations for Canadians?

Toronto -

As Canadians prepare to make summer travel plans, countries around the world have been easing COVID-19 restrictions at the border as well as rules around masking.

In some countries, including the U.S., masks are no longer required to be worn on flights. However, these orders would only apply to domestic flights or flights between countries that don't require wearing masks in-flight. As per Transport Canada's regulations, masks are still required on all commercial flights to and from Canada.

Some countries have also dropped their vaccine requirements for foreign tourists. However, these destinations may still be out of reach to unvaccinated Canadians as Transport Canada's rules also dictate that all travellers over 12 are required to be vaccinated to board planes at most Canadian airports.

Here are the vaccination, COVID-19 testing and masking requirements at some of the most popular vacation destinations for Canadians:

UNITED STATES

Vaccines required for entry? Yes

Pre-flight COVID-19 test required? Yes

Masks required indoors? No, with exceptions

To fly into the U.S., all travellers must take present proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within one day of travel. The test can be either a rapid antigen test administered by a lab or health-care provider or a molecular test, such as a PCR test. No COVID-19 tests are required to enter the U.S. through land borders crossings or ferry terminals.

In addition, all non-immigrant and non-U.S. citizen travellers must present proof of being fully vaccinated. All of the vaccines approved for use in Canada are accepted by U.S. authorities.

There are no more state-wide indoor mask mandates anywhere in the U.S. However, some cities including New York City and Chicago still require masks on public transit while others, including Philadelphia, still have mask mandates city-wide for all indoor spaces.

UNITED KINGDOM

Vaccines required for entry? No

Pre-flight COVID-19 test required? No

Masks required indoors? No

In March, the U.K. lifted all of its COVID-19 measures at the border, making it one of the least-restricted countries for Canadians to travel to. There is no need to take any pre-departure or post-arrival COVID-19 tests of any kind. Even unvaccinated travellers can visit the U.K. without needing to quarantine or face any other restrictions.

Masks have also been optional at most indoor spaces since February in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Scotland held onto its mask mandates a little longer, but the Scottish government also ended its mandate on April 19.

MEXICO

Vaccines required for entry? No

Pre-flight COVID-19 test required? No

Masks required indoors? No

Mexico also has some of the world's most lax COVID-19 travel restrictions. The country doesn’t require any COVID-19 tests before or on arrival and is open to unvaccinated travellers.

As of April 21, all Mexican states are in the green zone according to the country's COVID-19 monitoring system. This means that masks are recommended but optional in indoor public spaces. However, masks still remain mandatory on public transportation.

JAMAICA

Vaccines required for entry? No

Pre-flight COVID-19 test required? No

Masks required indoors? No

Jamaica had required travellers to take a COVID-19 test 72 hours prior to their flight. But on April 16, the country dropped its testing requirements at the border as well as its indoor mask mandate. Jamaica has also never required travellers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

While there are no mandates, the country's health authorities still recommend mask-wearing as well as social distancing and regular hand washing in public areas.

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

Vaccines required for entry? No

Pre-flight COVID-19 test required? No

Masks required indoors? No

Travellers from Canada hoping to hit the beaches of Punta Cana won't need to show a proof of vaccine or proof of a COVID-19 test, but travellers may be randomly selected to undergo a COVID-19 test upon arrival. However, If you have proof of vaccination or a negative PCR or antigen test taken 72 hours before arrival, you can be exempted from the random test.

Travellers coming from certain countries deemed a higher risk of COVID-19, such as Australia, Brazil, India, the U.K. and Spain, are required to present either proof of vaccination or a negative PCR or antigen test. This also applies to any traveller who has visited any of these countries within the last 14 days.

Masks are also no longer mandatory in most indoor spaces, except for health care centres and public transit.

CUBA

Vaccines required for entry? No, unless PCR test

Pre-flight COVID-19 test required? No, unless unvaccinated

Masks required indoors? Yes

Cuba allows vaccinated travellers to enter the country without needing a pre-arrival COVID-19 test. However, unvaccinated travellers are required to present proof of a PCR test within 72 hours of entering Cuba.

Cuba also requires unvaccinated travellers to take an antigen test 24 hours before leaving the country. Antigen tests are available at hotels and cost around C$30. Travel health insurance is also mandatory for all visitors, although this can be purchased at the airport upon arrival.

Masks remain mandatory for all indoor public spaces. Travellers to Cuba must also complete an online health declaration form prior to entry, similar to the mandatory ArriveCan app for travellers entering Canada.