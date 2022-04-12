Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam is advising Canadians to continue to wear a mask, regardless of varying jurisdictional guidelines, as the country sees a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

Speaking to reporters during a pandemic update on Tuesday, Tam also underlined the need to get boosted with a third COVID-19 vaccine dose to prevent against severe outcomes from the illness.

“Let me just emphasize all across Canada, doesn't matter where you are, it’s very likely that the Omicron variant, the BA.2 sub-lineage is spreading quite widely in your community. So doesn't matter where you are in Canada right now, I would advise getting that booster shot, masking and improving ventilation,” she said.

Tam added that a masking mandate might eliminate individual “guesswork,” but acknowledged that provincial public health authorities are trying to encourage good habits without forcing them on people.

“I think in different communities, depending on the context, the social cohesion, and other variables, each of those policies might work better under different circumstances. But I think people are keen to see and trust that the population are able to employ those layers of protection,” she said.

Asked whether the definition of “fully vaccinated” needs to change from two to three doses, Tam said it is an “ongoing discussion” but maintained the importance of getting a third shot.

“I think the message today is get up to date with your vaccination which includes a booster for the eligible population for all extensive purposes, that's 18 plus and [it] also can be offered to adolescents. So that is the most important message,” she said.

