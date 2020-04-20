OTTAWA -- After more than a month of near-daily updates focused exclusively on Canada’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s remarks on Monday focused on the pain being felt by Canadians after the tragic shooting in Nova Scotia, as MPs came together to deliberate the future of parliamentary sittings.

Trudeau made no novel coronavirus aid updates, instead speaking solely to the violent crime spree that unfolded over the weekend. His remarks come the same day a limited number of MPs from all parties returned to the House of Commons where the news of the East Coast crime spree made for a sombre mood and saw all sides offering their condolences.

The prime minister used his remarks to highlight the sadness many Canadians are feeling on two fronts, with the loss of lives due to “senseless violence,” as Trudeau put it, as well as the still-growing number of COVID-19 cases.

Eighteen people are dead, plus the shooter, and police are warning that the death toll could rise as the investigation unfurls the extent of the violent rampage across the province Saturday night and into Sunday. Meanwhile, thousands of families are grieving the loss of a loved one to COVID-19.

“We are a country that stands united in our effort to defeat a pandemic, to save lives, and help each other make it to a better day, but yesterday, we were jolted from that common cause by the senseless violence and tragedy in Nova Scotia,” Trudeau said.

He also spoke to the sacrifices made by first responders on a daily basis, under “exceptional circumstances,” and reflective of the restrictions like physical distancing currently in place. The prime minister also said that a virtual vigil will be held later this week.

“We’re going to get through this together. I promise,” Trudeau said.

A tenth of MPs are back on Parliament Hill on Monday after the weekend came and went without an all-party deal to adapt the House of Commons sitting in light of the national public health emergency.

The day’s proceedings got underway at 11 a.m. and debate has begun on the Liberal government’s proposal to hold one in-person sitting a week with limited staff and parliamentary services, and once the technology is in place, additional virtual sitting where MPs can question the government.

The New Democrats and Bloc Quebecois are on-side with the proposal, and it will come to a vote by day’s end. Already, the Conservatives have suggested an amendment, to add Tuesday in-person sittings as well.

If the motion passes — as it is expected to, given the number of MPs who are on-side — going forward, the House of Commons would not sit for the rest of this week. When sittings resume next week, there would be one in-person session each Wednesday; and once the technology is in place, there would be 90 minute virtual sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

These future sittings are being proposed to be held through a “Special Committee on the COVID-19 Pandemic” that considers all 338 MPs members, and would centre its efforts on questioning the prime minister and members of cabinet as well as studying the latest policy proposals.

The flag on the Peace Tower is being flown at half-mast until further notice, in memory of the victims.

“The loss of life and the senseless violence has all Canadians reeling and grieving together and I want to send all our love and support to the people of Nova Scotia… I also want to acknowledge that given the safety measures we’re taking because of the COVID-19 crisis people will not be able to come together and mourn the usual way, making this horrible senseless violence and tragic event even more painful,” NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said, off the top of his Parliament Hill press conference Monday morning.

He said his party is in favour of the government’s proposed House of Commons sitting schedule because it is enough time to pass any urgent legislation in-person, while allowing more time to raise issues of their constituents and offer suggestions to the government to catch those falling through the cracks with a minimal health risk.

So far, the Conservatives remain opposed to the government’s proposal, despite all other opposition parties coming on-side, saying the role of an opposition in a crisis moment is essential and will lead to better policy outcomes for Canadians.

During his morning remarks, outgoing Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer also offered his condolences to the families and friends of all who lost a loved one over the weekend in Nova Scotia, saying that “despite the current health crisis,” he hopes all can find comfort and healing.

As for the resumption of Parliament, Scheer offered no indication his party is willing to budge on their position.

“If the NDP and Bloc Quebecois have joined forces with the Liberals to limit accountability, they can explain themselves to Canadians in the coming weeks. Conservatives believe in oversight and accountability. Millions of Canadians are going to work every single day to help their neighbours get through this pandemic, parliamentarians should be doing the same,” Scheer said.

Trudeau and other leaders have indicated they believe the Conservative approach is irresponsible given public health officials are asking as many Canadians as possible to stay home and adapt their work.

Some committees are already meeting virtually, though connectivity issues remain a concern.

The House of Commons administration estimates that each day’s in-person sitting requires a minimum of approximately 55 staff to support MPs in areas including translation, procedural and security services.

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet said the average person doesn’t care much about what MPs are up to in Ottawa, nor is it his top interest at the moment either. He said his MPs will be focused on drawing attention to the real-life concerns top-of-mind for Canadians at this time.

Blanchet said in French that the current impasse makes elected federal officials look out-of-touch, and while the role of Parliament is essential, he thinks a new way of doing business can be found.

With files from CTV News’ Meredith MacLeod