U.S. health care vaccine mandate remains as some push for an end
At Truman Lake Manor in rural Missouri, every day begins the same way for every employee entering the nursing home's doors -- with a swab up the nose, a swirl of testing solution and a brief wait to see whether a thin red line appears indicating a positive COVID-19 case.
Only the healthy are allowed in to care for virus-free residents.
Despite those precautions, a coronavirus outbreak swept through the facility late last year. An inspector subsequently cited it for violating the federal government's COVID-19 vaccination requirement for health care facilities.
Truman Lake Manor is one of about 750 nursing homes and 110 hospitals nationwide written up for violating federal staff vaccination rules during the past year, according to an Associated Press analysis of data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Most were given a bureaucratic nudge to do better -- though some nursing homes also received fines, especially when they had multiple other problems.
One year after it began being enforced nationwide on Feb. 20, 2022, the vaccination requirement affecting an estimated 10 million health care workers is the last remaining major mandate from President Joe Biden's sweeping attempt to boost national vaccination rates. Similar requirements for large employers, military members and federal contractors all have been struck down, repealed or partially blocked.
The health care vaccination mandate is scheduled to run until November 2024. But some contend it's time to stop now, citing fewer severe COVID-19 cases, health care staffing shortages and the impending May 11 expiration of a national public health emergency that has been in place since January 2020.
"Their regulations are making it harder to give care -- not easier," said Tim Corbin, the administrator of Truman Lake Manor who also doubles as a nurse, adding that "the mandates need to end."
CMS said in a statement to the AP that "the requirement for staff to be fully vaccinated has been a critical step in responding to the pandemic" and "has saved Americans from countless infections, hospitalizations, and death."
The policy requires workers, contractors and volunteers at facilities receiving Medicare or Medicaid payments to have the full primary dosage of an original COVID-19 vaccine, with exemptions for medical or religious reasons. Though nursing homes can be fined for violations, CMS generally gave violating facilities additional time to update their policies and come into compliance.
The Republican-led U.S. House recently passed legislation that would halt the mandate, but the bill is unlikely to pass in the Democratic-led Senate.
Meanwhile, the requirement continues with mixed results and -- in some cases -- widespread exceptions.
When a state inspector visited Truman Lake Manor in December, a coronavirus outbreak had infected 26 of the 60 residents and about a quarter of the staff within the previous few weeks. Corbin said the outbreak originated from an unvaccinated employee with a religious exemption who tested negative for COVID-19 before working a shift and wore a mask. The employee didn't feel well and tested positive after arriving home.
The inspector found that more than 40 per cent of staff had been granted religious exemptions from getting vaccinated. But the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services does not scrutinize the rationale for such exemptions. The reason the facility was cited for a vaccination deficiency was because three employees had failed to receive their second dose of the vaccine and had no exemption on record. After the citation, they each got the second shot, and regulators OK'd the corrections in January.
It's hard to find workers willing to be vaccinated, Corbin said, because many local residents remain opposed to the vaccine or doubt its effectiveness. Just 42 per cent of adults in St. Clair County are vaccinated against COVID-19 -- a rate barely half the national average.
The 120-bed facility is operating at half capacity and turning potential residents away, "because I can't hire enough people to take care of them," said Corbin, who's been running ads touting a US$5,000 signing bonus for nurses.
Rhonda Martin, a nurse educator at the facility, said she understands people's hesitancy to get vaccinated. Though she received the initial shots and a booster, Martin still got sick from COVID-19 last fall and missed a couple weeks of work.
"At first, I was all for the vaccine, because I felt as health care workers, we needed to protect ourselves and the patients that we take care of," she said. "The longer that it's been going on, the vaccines haven't seemed to help."
At one facility in Greenwood, South Carolina, the vaccine mandate caused an exodus among nursing staff that took a while to replenish.
"People said, 'You know what? I'm going to just stop working,"' said David Buckshorn, CEO of Wesley Commons in Greenwood. "To have a requirement that someone feels strongly they don't want to follow, that really limits our ability to bring people in."
Workforce shortages are causing more than half of nursing homes nationally to limit resident admissions, according to the American Health Care Association, which represents long-term care facilities. Though most other health care sectors have rebounded, nursing home employment was down 13 per cent in 2022 comparedto pre-pandemic levels and reached lows not seen since the 1990s.
LeadingAge, an association of nonprofit nursing homes and other aging service providers, originally supported the mandate and still encourages vaccinations. But it now says a federal requirement no longer is needed.
"Our country is in a very different place now than in summer of 2021, when the mandate was initially proposed," said LeadingAge President and CEO Katie Smith Sloan.
Though deaths are down significantly from their peak in January 2021, older adults and people with underlying health problems remain more susceptible to serious cases of COVID-19. Because of that, some medical professionals believe the vaccine mandate should continue at nursing homes and hospitals.
"This is an important requirement," said Dr. Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association. "Not only does it protect the health care worker themself, but it also protects the patients."
Some patient advocates also continue to back the vaccine mandate.
"The more we drop requirements in general, the more dangerous it becomes for nursing home residents," said Marjorie Moore, executive director of the St. Louis-based nonprofit VOYCE, which advocates for long-term care residents.
Nationwide, about 5 per cent of the over 15,000 nursing homes caring for Medicare or Medicaid patients have been cited for violating the COVID-19 vaccination requirement, and about 2 per cent of the 4,900 hospitals, according to the AP's analysis. But those citations haven't been evenly spread among states and occurred less often during the latter half of 2022.
Twenty-four states cited no hospitals for COVID-19 vaccination violations.
Nearly 1 in 5 nursing homes received staff vaccination citations in Louisiana, and nearly 1 in 7 in Michigan, the highest rates nationally. By contrast, 14 states and the District of Columbia had two or fewer facilities cited. Texas, which has most nursing homes nationally participating in Medicare or Medicaid, had just one nursing home cited for violating the vaccination rule.
Kansas, Florida and Texas each declined to check for vaccination violations, instead leaving that process to CMS, which hired contractors. As a result, CMS said Texas was docked more than $2.5 million in federal funding, Florida more than US$1.2 million and Kansas nearly US$350,000.
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat who faced reelection in a Republican-leaning state, said last year that the vaccine mandate conflicted with state law and could worsen workforce shortages.
Like Kansas, Kentucky also has a Democratic governor with a Republican-led Legislature. But Gov. Andy Beshear's administration said state inspectors noted no vaccination deficiencies because hospitals and nursing homes all met federal guidelines when accounting for exemptions.
"We have been at the forefront of encouraging vaccines," said Betsy Johnson, president of the Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities and the Kentucky Center for Assisted Living. "We understand vaccines save lives."
Nationally, the number of nursing homes cited for vaccination violations declined noticeably after CMS last June stopped requiring state inspectors to check for compliance when responding to complaints about unrelated allegations, such as neglect of patients. CMS cited substantial compliance with the vaccination requirement while making the change.
Before then, Gil-Mor Manor in rural Morgan, Minnesota, was one of just three facilities cited for the worst deficiency category, indicating widespread "immediate jeopardy" to residents.
A May inspection report said the facility lacked policies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 -- such as requiring N95 masks -- for 15 unvaccinated employees with religious exemptions. It said three other employees caring for patients were neither vaccinated nor exempted.
The "failures resulted in 7 of 27 of residents contracting COVID-19," the report said.
The nursing home responded by approving exemptions for the unvaccinated employees, updating its policies and hiring a consultant to provide additional training to its nurse in charge of infection control, facility administrator Terrie Rothmeier said. Inspectors lifted the "immediate jeopardy" designation within three weeks. The facility was not fined.
"We resolved the issue," Rothmeier said.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We're talking about nuclear weapons', Kyiv mayor warns as war anniversary approaches
As the war in Ukraine nears the one-year mark, the mayor of Kyiv is highlighting what's at stake, hoping to remind people the threat of nuclear war looms, and his country is fighting to defend not just itself, but every country that shares its democratic values.
Jimmy Carter, 39th US president, enters hospice care at home
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who at 98 years old is the longest-lived American president, has entered home hospice care in Plains, Georgia, a statement from The Carter Center confirmed Saturday.
Protesters rally on Parliament Hill on anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' removal
A group of 'Freedom Convoy' supporters rallied on Parliament Hill and marched through downtown Ottawa Saturday on the first anniversary of the police operation that removed the entrenched convoy protesters from Ottawa.
Your favourite brand of toilet paper may be cut from an important Canadian forest
A new report details which Canadian toilet paper brands are using wood fibre from the country's boreal forest. Where does your toilet paper brand rank in terms of sustainability?
Will this new carbon capture technology help solve the climate crisis?
Researchers in the United States say they have developed a new system for capturing carbon dioxide that is the least expensive ever created. But will it put a stop to climate change? CTV News Science and Technology Specialist Dan Riskin explains in this month's Riskin Report.
A quarter of Canadians over 45 struggled to access health care in 2020: survey
A quarter of Canadians over 45 experienced challenges accessing health-care services during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to survey results published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ) this month.
W5 Investigates | What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery. Watch 'A Leg Up' Saturday at 7 pm on CTV.
Anthem for King Charles III's coronation written by Andrew Lloyd Webber
Andrew Lloyd Webber, the English composer who created the scores for blockbuster musicals such as 'Cats,' 'The Phantom of the Opera' and 'Evita,' has written the anthem for King Charles III's coronation, adapting a piece of church music that encourages singers to make a 'joyful noise.'
RCMP discontinues search for foreign object downed over Yukon
The RCMP says it has ended its search for an unidentified aerial object shot down over central Yukon last Saturday.
Canada
-
Federal funding for Black entrepreneurs a 'beacon of hope,' though barriers persist
Launched in September 2020, Canada's Black Entrepreneurship Program is aimed at helping Black business owners overcome barriers they face navigating financial institutions and entrepreneurship in general. But academics and advocates point out the barriers Black people continue to face while interacting with these institutions.
-
Protesters rally on Parliament Hill on anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' removal
A group of 'Freedom Convoy' supporters rallied on Parliament Hill and marched through downtown Ottawa Saturday on the first anniversary of the police operation that removed the entrenched convoy protesters from Ottawa.
-
CSIS failed to fully consider human toll when disrupting threats, watchdog says
A new report from the federal spy watchdog says the Canadian Security Intelligence Service failed to adequately consider the potentially serious adverse effects on people and their families when using its powers to disrupt potential threats.
-
Time in Canada to debate whether notwithstanding clause should exist, says Liberal MP
A Liberal MP from Montreal says it is time for the country to debate whether the notwithstanding clause should be on the books.
-
A quarter of Canadians over 45 struggled to access health care in 2020: survey
A quarter of Canadians over 45 experienced challenges accessing health-care services during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to survey results published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ) this month.
-
Ontario addresses about half of intimate partner violence inquest recommendations
Ontario is working on implementing some of the recommendations from an inquest into the deaths of three women at the hands of their former partner, but the son of one victim is disappointed by what has not been done so far.
World
-
North Korea makes fresh threats, U.S. bombers fly after ICBM test
North Korea said Sunday its latest intercontinental ballistic missile test was meant to further bolster its 'fatal' nuclear attack capacity and threatened additional powerful steps over upcoming military drills between the United States and South Korea.
-
Michigan State struggles with uncertain return to classes
On Monday, staff and students are set to return to class at Michigan State University. The university confirmed Friday in an email to students and staff that campus operations would resume, even as officials have faced pressure to delay the return.
-
Biden's test: Sustaining unity as Ukraine war enters 2nd year
As Russia's invasion reaches the one-year mark, Kyiv stands and Ukraine has beaten even its own expectations, buoyed by a U.S.-led alliance that has agreed to equip Ukrainian forces with tanks, advanced air defence systems, and more, while keeping the city's government afloat with tens of billions of dollars in direct assistance.
-
Jimmy Carter, 39th US president, enters hospice care at home
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who at 98 years old is the longest-lived American president, has entered home hospice care in Plains, Georgia, a statement from The Carter Center confirmed Saturday.
-
Indonesian police to deport mafia fugitive back to Italy
Indonesian police said Sunday they will escort back to Italy an Italian-Australian fugitive who was arrested on Indonesia's tourist island of Bali after seven years on the run in connection with drug trafficking and organized crime.
-
Man recounts home assault amid 6 fatal Mississippi shootings
A gunman authorities say killed six people in Mississippi busted into his ex-wife's home, smashed her boyfriend in the head with the butt of a gun before shooting her in the head, her boyfriend told The Associated Press on Saturday.
Politics
-
'We're talking about nuclear weapons', Kyiv mayor warns as war anniversary approaches
As the war in Ukraine nears the one-year mark, the mayor of Kyiv is highlighting what's at stake, hoping to remind people the threat of nuclear war looms, and his country is fighting to defend not just itself, but every country that shares its democratic values.
-
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
-
'Could have done things better': justice minister on feds' engagement with protesters
Justice Minister and Attorney General David Lametti says while he doesn't want to 'point fingers,' in hindsight the federal government could have 'done things better' and 'cooperated better' when it came to engaging with protesters and other levels of government during the 'Freedom Convoy' last year.
Health
-
A quarter of Canadians over 45 struggled to access health care in 2020: survey
A quarter of Canadians over 45 experienced challenges accessing health-care services during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to survey results published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ) this month.
-
University of Alberta researchers eye artificial intelligence to weigh opioid risks
Researchers in Alberta are experimenting with artificial intelligence to measure the risks of prescription opioids amid the ongoing drug overdose crisis across Canada.
-
U.S. health care vaccine mandate remains as some push for an end
At Truman Lake Manor in rural Missouri, every day begins the same way for every employee entering the nursing home's doors -- with a swab up the nose, a swirl of testing solution and a brief wait to see whether a thin red line appears indicating a positive COVID-19 case.
Sci-Tech
-
The dark side of Bing's new AI chatbot
In the week since Microsoft unveiled its AI-powered Bing chatbot and made it available to test on a limited basis, numerous users have pushed its limits only to have some jarring experiences.
-
Stunning silver wedding dress recovered from 17th century shipwreck
Nearly four centuries since an unidentified Dutch merchant ship carrying a treasure trove of luxury goods sank off the coast of Texel, the largest island in the North Sea, divers finally retrieved the chests and brought them to the surface uncovering a stunning silver wedding dress recovered from the 17th century shipwreck.
-
Anker recalls 535 series power banks due to fire risk
Anker has issued a recall notice for its 535 series power banks as they may pose a potential fire hazard.
Entertainment
-
Anthem for King Charles III's coronation written by Andrew Lloyd Webber
Andrew Lloyd Webber, the English composer who created the scores for blockbuster musicals such as 'Cats,' 'The Phantom of the Opera' and 'Evita,' has written the anthem for King Charles III's coronation, adapting a piece of church music that encourages singers to make a 'joyful noise.'
-
'Thunder Bay' series from Ryan McMahon looks at systemic racism, police in the city
Podcaster Ryan McMahon is not interested in leading the conversation around defunding and abolishing the police. Instead, the Anishinaabe writer uses his latest docuseries, 'Thunder Bay,' to examine the North American movement that supports the reallocation of funds from police departments to community and social services by putting the embattled city under the microscope.
-
Media mogul, former National Arts Centre president Peter Herrndorf dies, family says
Peter Herrndorf, a lawyer, Canadian media mogul and the former president and chief executive officer of the National Arts Centre, has died. He was 82.
Business
-
How to keep your Twitter account secure -- without paying
Twitter users were greeted early Saturday with an ultimatum to subscribe to the platform's premium service or lose access to two-factor authentication.
-
International investors hope to see business-savvy mayor in Toronto, observers say
As Toronto looks to elect a new mayor in the coming months, observers say international investors are looking for another business-savvy leader like John Tory to take the helm.
-
High gas prices may have curbed downward inflation trend in January: economists
Canada's annual inflation rate has been slowing since the summer, but economists are predicting that higher fuel prices in January may have hindered that trend.
Lifestyle
-
FBI records deepen mystery of dig for Civil War-era gold
The court-ordered release of a trove of government photos, videos, maps and other documents involving the FBI's secretive search for Civil War-era gold has a treasure hunter more convinced than ever of a coverup -- and just as determined to prove it.
-
Brazil's Carnival finally reborn in full form after pandemic
Glittery and outrageous costumes are once again being prepared. Samba songs will ring out 'til dawn at Rio de Janeiro's sold-out parade grounds. Hundreds of raucous, roaming parties will flood the streets. And working-class communities will be buoyed, emotionally and economically, by the renewed revelry.
-
Fowl-free: McDonald's debuts plant-based McNuggets in Germany
McDonald's McNuggets are going fowl-free. The Chicago-based fast food giant is introducing plant-based McNuggets next week. Germany will be the first market to get them.
Sports
-
'A dream come true': Blue Jays hire Burlington high school teacher and former national team star as 2nd-ever female coach
From public school teacher to professional baseball coach. It’s not a jump that many educators get to make.
-
Ghana soccer player Christian Atsu dies in Turkiye earthquake
Christian Atsu, the Ghana international forward who played for Premier League clubs Chelsea and Newcastle, has died in the earthquake in Turkiye. He was 31. Search teams recovered Atsu's body in the ruins of a luxury 12-story building where he had been living in the city of Antakya, Hatay province, his manager said Saturday.
-
Greek skier Ginnis takes silver, Kristoffersen wins slalom
Greek racer AJ Ginnis finished runner-up to gold medalist Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway in the men's slalom at the Alpine skiing world championships Sunday to earn his country its first medal at a worlds in any Olympic sport on snow or ice.
Autos
-
-
Researchers propose new 'white light' for self-driving cars at intersections
With the possibility of more self-driving cars sharing the roads with non-automated vehicles, researchers are proposing a unique solution to improve traffic flow—- a white traffic light.
-
Tesla Workers United: Employees fired after launching union push at factory
Several employees at a Tesla factory in New York have been fired a day after launching union organizing efforts, according to Tesla Workers United.