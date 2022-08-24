Some universities across Canada requiring masks despite provincial health orders
Universities that require masks on campus are in the minority as the fall semester and the prospect of another wave of COVID-19 infections loom.
Despite the lifting of provincial and territorial mask requirements, some post-secondary institutions have decided to keep them for the safety of staff and students.
"At the moment, I think there is still risk of waves of significant illness, and caution makes sense to me," said Dr. Lynora Saxinger, an infectious disease specialist with the University of Alberta, where masking is encouraged, but not required, in most settings.
Fourteen out of 83 universities surveyed by The Canadian Press through email, interviews and online notices say they will require students and employees to mask up in different settings on campus.
Western University in London, Ont., and an affiliated school, Huron University College, were the only ones surveyed that have vaccine mandates.
"While we can't predict when the next wave of COVID-19 might come, we believe these measures will help us protect the in-person experience that Western is known for," Western provost Florentine Strzelczyk said in a statement posted to the university's website.
At Dalhousie University in Halifax, masks must be worn in classrooms and instructional spaces. They're voluntary in all other indoor spaces such as hallways, libraries and learning commons. Dalhousie does not have a vaccine requirement.
Dalhousie Student Union was not part of the decision-making, but it fully supports the mandate, said spokesperson Janet Bryson. The Student Union Building is not an instructional space, so masking is not mandatory there.
"Masks have always been recommended, and we will continue to recommend that masks be worn in our spaces," Bryson wrote in an email.
Ryan Simmons, a music student at MacEwan University in Edmonton, said he would prefer a mandate for vaccines over one for masks.
"It is a higher place of education, so I'd hope most people at school are smart enough to get their booster shots," said Simmons, whose COVID-19 vaccinations are up to date.
Simmons said universities should have notifications sent to students encouraging them to get their boosters. When it comes to mask requirements, Simmons said: "I'm totally fine with whatever. As long as I get to be at school, I'm a happy guy."
MacEwan University has announced it will continue to encourage vaccination and masks, but will not make either mandatory for the fall semester.
Cleome Wilkinson, geography student at the University of Victoria, said she'll still be wearing a mask come September. The University of Victoria does not have a mask or vaccine mandate in place for the fall 2022 term.
"The disability community has been pretty vocal about masking in close-contact spaces and indoor spaces being something that makes their lives easier and more comfortable," said Wilkinson. "That's something that's important to me."
The University of Manitoba is maintaining its indoor mask mandate until further notice.
Dr. Mark Torchia, academic team lead at the University of Manitoba, said mask mandates are more effective than vaccinations against the Omicron variant. As COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Manitoba, Torchia said it made sense for the school with about 40,000 staff, faculty and students to require masking.
On the response from students, Torchia said: "I've heard from both sides, but mostly positive."
Julie Lajoie, research associate at the University of Manitoba said she's relieved the university is maintaining its mask mandate.
"The University of Manitoba is really following the science."
The University of Alberta said in a statement that "high quality masks remain encouraged on U of A campuses in indoor high-traffic or high-capacity areas or when accessing public or shared transportation. In some specific instances masks will be required, such as clinical settings with Alberta Health Services masking requirements."
Student Union president Abner Monteiro said his group did not take part in the decision-making.
"Generally, students haven't really signalled one way or the other that they need a mask mandate to feel comfortable at university," he said.
"What we want to see and ensure at the students' union is that we have a preventive, proactive and planned approach from the university so that students have predictability first and foremost this year."
Universities that offer medical training still have mask policies in clinical settings, as recommended by public health officials.
------
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2022. With files from Steve Lambert in Winnipeg and Jordan Omstead in Toronto. This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship
------
COVID-19 CONCERNS?
As a parent, do you have any concerns about COVID-19 transmission as your child returns to school? Are you planning to vaccinate your children before classes resume or enrol them in virtual learning?
Share your story by emailing us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca, and include your name and location. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Theft of Churchill portrait from Chateau Laurier 'not just a burglary,' former FBI agent says
The theft of an iconic portrait of Winston Churchill from Ottawa's Chateau Laurier hotel was likely an 'inside job,' a former FBI art crime investigator told CTV's Your Morning on Wednesday.
Some universities across Canada requiring masks despite provincial health orders
Universities that require masks on campus are in the minority as the fall semester and the prospect of another wave of COVID-19 infections loom.
Ontario epidural shortage paired with nursing crunch could have a 'cascade effect' on childbirth
Ontario health-care workers say the shortage of epidural catheters paired with staffing crunches spanning the province could have a 'whole cascading effect' on pain and anxiety during childbirth.
Quiet quitting is the latest workplace trend, but it doesn't mean what you think
Years of long hours, understaffed companies and burned-out employees have all led to the latest TikTok trend: quiet quitting.
6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago
It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.
Biden to cancel US$10K of student loan debt for millions of Americans
U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced his long-awaited plan to deliver on a campaign promise to provide US$10,000 in student debt cancellation for millions of Americans -- and up to US$10,000 more for those with the greatest financial need -- along with new measures to lower the burden of repayment for their remaining federal student debt.
Streaming site Plex warns users after data breached by third party
Free television streaming site Plex is requiring users to change their account passwords following a data breach in which users’ emails, usernames and encrypted passwords were compromised.
Incoming Supreme Court pick Michelle O'Bonsawin to speak to parliamentarians
Incoming Supreme Court justice Michelle O'Bonsawin is appearing before parliamentarians this afternoon to discuss her appointment and her goals in the new role as the first Indigenous person chosen to sit on Canada's top court.
U.S. judge orders Dawn Walker to be returned to officials in Canada
A Saskatoon woman who was arrested in Oregon for allegedly using false identification to cross the border with her seven-year-old son is to be returned to Canada.
Canada
-
Theft of Churchill portrait from Chateau Laurier 'not just a burglary,' former FBI agent says
The theft of an iconic portrait of Winston Churchill from Ottawa's Chateau Laurier hotel was likely an 'inside job,' a former FBI art crime investigator told CTV's Your Morning on Wednesday.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: RCMP Commissioner Lucki grilled about failure to implement reforms
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki is facing questions today at a public inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting on why the police force didn't move more swiftly to implement recommendations for reform.
-
Some universities across Canada requiring masks despite provincial health orders
Universities that require masks on campus are in the minority as the fall semester and the prospect of another wave of COVID-19 infections loom.
-
Many Canadians say their streets are noisier than last year: poll
Almost half of Canadians say their city or town has gotten noisier over the past year, according to a new poll.
-
Toronto millennials haven't given up on home ownership dreams: poll
Nearly six out of 10 millennials residing in the Greater Toronto Area haven’t yet given up on their ambitions to own a home one day but many believe they will have to relocate in order to do so and some are even willing to seek out remote jobs to make it happen, a new survey suggests.
-
Train collision near Portage la Prairie sparks calls to expedite fail-safe controls, add training
An investigation into the 2019 collision of two CN freight trains east of Portage la Prairie, Man., has Canada's transportation watchdog calling for changes, saying the crash highlights major issues in the rail industry.
World
-
'Large-scale' fighting shatters lull in Ethiopia's Tigray
Ethiopia's military has launched a 'large-scale' offensive for the first time in a year in the country's northern Tigray region, Tigray authorities alleged Wednesday, while the government countered that Tigray forces attacked first.
-
-
Republicans have '50-50' chance of recapturing Senate: Mitch McConnell
U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Monday gave his own party a 50-50 chance of taking control of the Senate in the November midterm elections, and predicted that the chamber will remain closely divided whatever the outcome.
-
Streaming site Plex warns users after data breached by third party
Free television streaming site Plex is requiring users to change their account passwords following a data breach in which users’ emails, usernames and encrypted passwords were compromised.
-
Ukraine girds for heavy attacks as it marks Independence Day
Ukraine braced for what President Volodymr Zelenskyy warned could be especially brutal Russian attacks Wednesday as the country observed its Independence Day -- and marked the war's six-month point -- under conditions considered too dangerous to allow any major public celebrations in the capital.
-
U.S. President Biden announces nearly US$3B in new military aid for Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he is sending US$2.98 billion in new military aid to Ukraine that will enable forces there to fight for years to come.
Politics
-
Incoming Supreme Court pick Michelle O'Bonsawin to speak to parliamentarians
Incoming Supreme Court justice Michelle O'Bonsawin is appearing before parliamentarians this afternoon to discuss her appointment and her goals in the new role as the first Indigenous person chosen to sit on Canada's top court.
-
6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago
It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.
-
Canada, Germany sign deal to start hydrogen shipments by 2025
Canada and Germany say a new hydrogen pact will kick-start a transatlantic hydrogen supply chain, with the first deliveries expected in just three years.
Health
-
Canada names new chief nursing officer to advise on health crisis
As strains in the health-care system continue to be felt across the country, the federal government has named Leigh Chapman as Canada's chief nursing officer (CNO). Chapman's role will be to represent nurses at the federal level, and to provide strategic advice from a nursing perspective to Health Canada as it faces calls to do more to stem the crisis.
-
Yelp to begin prominently labelling crisis pregnancy centres to avoid confusion
Yelp on Tuesday said it is introducing a new label to more clearly identify crisis pregnancy centres, which do not perform abortions and typically attempt to persuade people from terminating pregnancies, in the latest example of tech companies adapting their policies in the wake of the demise of Roe v. Wade.
-
'Let's try something new': N.B. premier says Canada's health-care system needs to be reformed
Following a meeting about the country's dire health-care situation, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says the current public system is not working and things need to change for it to improve.
Sci-Tech
-
Japan considering development of new nuclear reactors
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday instructed his government to consider developing safer, smaller nuclear reactors, signaling a renewed emphasis on nuclear energy years after many of the country's plants were shut down.
-
How 24 British rabbits took over Australia
What seemed like an innocent Christmas gift of 24 English rabbits in 1859 would go on to become Australia's 'most devastating biological invasion,' according to a new study by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
-
Artemis I is go for launch to the moon and back, NASA says
The Artemis I mission is ready to launch, following NASA's Flight Readiness Review of the 98-metre-tall stack, consisting of the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft, currently sitting on the launchpad at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Entertainment
-
Harry Styles talks privacy and sexuality in a new interview
Harry Styles, former One Direction teen idol and current solo superstar, has reflected on his highly publicized and dissected private life in a new interview.
-
Meghan says she didn't realize ambition was considered bad until she started dating Prince Harry
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has said she did not realize ambition could be considered a 'terrible' quality in a woman until she started dating her future husband, Prince Harry.
-
William Shatner, at 91 years old, says he's still on a 'search for the thrill'
'Star Trek' alum William Shatner says at 91 years old, he's still on a 'search for the thrill.'
Business
-
Tech stocks help lift S&P/TSX composite higher, U.S. stock markets also up
Strength in the technology sector helped lift Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.
-
Rio Tinto raises offer for shares in Turquoise Hill it does not already own
Rio Tinto has raised its offer for the 49 per cent stake in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. that it does not already own.
-
RBC reports Q3 profit down from year ago on shifting economic outlook
Royal Bank of Canada reported a drop in third-quarter profit compared with a year ago as it saw a sharp pullback in capital markets activity and took provisions for potential loan defaults due to a deterioration in its economic outlook.
Lifestyle
-
Looking to save some money this back-to-school season? Here are some tips
More than one in three Canadians, or 36.2 per cent, expect to spend more money this year compared with last when it comes to back-to-school shopping, according to a survey released by Caddle in partnership with the Retail Council of Canada.
-
Here's how much the average tip is at an Ontario restaurant as 'tip-flation' soars
A recent survey found Ontarians are tipping way more when they dine out than they did before the pandemic.
-
Tim Hortons is now serving pizza at select GTA locations
Tim Hortons is testing out some new menu ideas, adding pizza to its list of food options at select locations in a trial run.
Sports
-
Curacao eliminates Vancouver team representing Canada at Little League World Series
The dream run is over for the Little Mountain Little Leaguers of Vancouver who, despite a desperate sixth-inning rally, were beaten 4-2 Tuesday and eliminated from title contention by a well-rounded team from Willemstad, Curacao.
-
Hall of Fame Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson dies at 87
Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson, whose unmistakable swagger in helping the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title earned him the nickname 'Lenny the Cool,' died Wednesday. He was 87.
-
'You don't imagine she's 12 when you watch her play': Vancouver girl is youngest ever to qualify for CP Women's Open
She's been described as a 'virtuoso,' and at age 12, Lucy Lin is also the youngest player ever to qualify for the CP Women's Open.
Autos
-
Edmunds: Five cars that won't be around for 2023
The collection of new vehicles on sale is constantly changing with all of the latest introductions and discontinuations. While the all-new vehicles get plenty of hype, automakers are typically quiet when they cease production of a vehicle. As such, shoppers often don't realize they're gone until it's too late.
-
McLaren and Ricciardo to split ahead of 2023 after buyout
Daniel Ricciardo and McLaren will split at the end of the Formula One season after a buyout was negotiated with the Australian on the final year of his contract.
-
Fleet of hydrogen passenger trains begins service in Germany
German officials launched what they say is the world's first fleet of hydrogen-powered passenger trains Wednesday, replacing 15 diesel trains that previously operated on nonelectrified tracks in the state of Lower Saxony.