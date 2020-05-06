LONDON, U.K. -- I was supposed to be in the Netherlands today with Canadian veterans, marking the 75th anniversary of Dutch liberation. May 5, 1945. The day the Germans surrendered.

These events are deeply meaningful and precious. I’m sorry for the veterans who will miss it. Another glorious occasion ruined by the sweep of pandemic.

I didn’t really care very much when the Olympics were postponed. This I care about.

More than 1,000 Canadians marched on the 50th anniversary, in Apeldoorn and Groningen, cities they freed in the final days of fighting. I’ve been to both. I’ve seen the Dutch—of all ages—lining the streets and waving Canadian flags.

Time is running out. There aren’t many veterans left.

Pte. William Stoker’s infantry unit was sent to Naples first, and from there, to Holland early in 1945. He remembers being constantly on the move, crossing the Rhine on a floating bridge. Sleeping in a patch of cauliflower.

“Getting to Holland was a long arduous journey,” he told me over the phone from Peterborough, Ont. “Moving 75,000 troops and all of their equipment from Italy.”

He lied about his age when he joined the army in Vancouver. He went from the Canadian Armoured Corps to being a foot soldier with the Seaforth Highlanders.

He was 19 on the day the Netherlands were liberated.

It was not a moment of great jubilation, he recalled. They were dug in against a possible German counter attack.

“We could hear weapons being fired and a lot of noise and stuff. We knew it was a celebration.”

It was indeed a celebration. After years of near-starvation, the Dutch had their country back and would soon eat again. They’ve joyously cheered and thanked Canada ever since.

For Pte. Stoker, it was not over.

“Suddenly we were told, get yourselves cleaned up. You’re going into Amsterdam.”

They rode into the city on trucks and set up camp in a park. People jumped over the walls to greet them.

“This was kind of a glorious time in Holland,” he told me. He had a Dutch girlfriend whose parents would follow them when they went for a walk. They lost touch when he shipped home to Canada in 1946.

Sacrifice and lasting friendships: The Canadian liberation of the Netherlands 75 years ago

He lives in a retirement complex now. A nice one, he says. Expensive. He cared for his wife through nine years in a nursing home, before she died two years ago.

“I can’t say enough bad things about long-term care,” he told me.

He was all set to go to the Netherlands this week when the trip was cancelled. At least he made it to Italy last year for the anniversary there.

Obviously, the war was such a momentous event in a young soldier’s life, memories and thoughts carry you back.

“I’ve been kind of reflecting today and yesterday,” he told me, “about where I was 75 years ago.”

He was matter of fact, not emotional, with a strong voice and a crisp memory.

“It’s kind of disappointing not going,” he said, “but understandable.”

He fully understands there may not be another big anniversary like this in his future.

You worry about a man who’s 93, when so many old people are being lost to the virus. Surviving a terrible war should make you invulnerable. It doesn’t.

“We have to work together to beat this virus thing,” William Peter Stoker, former army private, told me in the last few minutes of our call.

“It’s most troublesome.”