OTTAWA -- The mayor of Mississauga, Ont. says she and other mayors from the Greater Toronto Area are looking for details about the future of Ontario’s stay-at-home order.

“The stay-at-home-order was to be lifted on the 19th, that clearly won’t be the case,” Mayor Bonnie Crombie told CTV News Channel’s Power Play on Monday.

Crombie said GTA residents and businesses need to know what they can expect for the Victoria Day long weekend.

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. David Williams, told a press conference Monday that he wants to see the province’s COVID-19 daily case count fall significantly under 1,000 before the stay-at-home orders are lifted.

Ontario reported 2,716 cases on Monday.

