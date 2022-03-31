YELLOWKNIFE -- The Northwest Territories says it will end all of its COVID-19 public health measures Friday, including mandatory isolation for people who test positive for the virus.

In a news release, the territory's health department says all restrictions put in place during the pandemic will become recommendations and residents can choose whether to continue following them.

But the government says businesses and organizations can still require masking.

N.W.T. residents won't need to isolate when returning from travel or if they test positive for COVID-19, though the territorial government still recommends people stay home if sick.

Residents can still access COVID-19 testing but aren't required to report positive results.

The government says its vaccination rate, which is 82 per cent fully vaccinated, puts the N.W.T. in a position to end public health orders.

"However, the end of the public health emergency does not mean the end of COVID-19," the release said Thursday.

"The Chief Public Health Officer recommends that residents continue to follow public health guidance that is proven to reduce the spread of COVID-19."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2022.