TORONTO -- The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) has adjusted its guidance on pregnant people getting the COVID-19 vaccines.

NACI now recommends that health-care providers offer a full series of vaccines to pregnant people, including the COVID-19 vaccine, if they are in the intended age group and the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks for both parent and fetus.

The group, which advises the Public Health Agency of Canada, recommended use of the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines for those who are pregnant or breastfeeding. This recommendation is based on recent data published out of the U.S. that showed the mRNA vaccines are safe for pregnant people.

NACI says treating vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) in pregnant people is more complicated than treating it in those who are not pregnant. Most up-to-date data indicates that VITT is not associated with mRNA vaccines.

Prior to Monday’s change in guidance, NACI recommended vaccines for pregnant people but didn’t specify which type of vaccine they should use. The group also emphasized the need to take risk into account for both parent and fetus, and informed consent.

Last December, NACI said vaccines should not be routinely offered to pregnant or breast feeding people unless benefits outweighed the possible risks and “if informed consent includes discussion about the insufficient evidence in this population.”