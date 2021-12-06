TORONTO -- Merck Canada is partnering with Thermo Fisher Scientific to manufacture Merck’s antiviral drug molnupiravir at a facility in Whitby, Ont., for distribution to global markets, the company announced on Monday.

The Canadian location will produce doses of molnupiravir for distribution in Canada, the U.K., the European Union, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, pending approvals.

This is a developing story, more to come….