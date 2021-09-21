Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Coronavirus vaccination tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
J&J: Booster dose of its COVID-19 shot prompts strong response
Pfizer Canada cites 'urgency' in plans to seek authorization for kids' COVID vaccine
Texas couple asked to leave restaurant for wearing face masks
Masks mandatory across Nunavut; new COVID-19 cases confirmed in two communities
Canada-U.S. border impact uncertain after U.S. says foreign visitors will have to be vaccinated
German officials fear anti-mask radicalization after gas station clerk killed
Rural schools close as Alberta's COVID-19 vaccine passport system begins
New Brunswick to reinstate mandatory mask policy; reports 199 new cases over the weekend