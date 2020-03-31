OTTAWA -- The House of Commons health committee will be convening its first entirely virtual meeting on Tuesday, despite Parliament’s suspension, to receive a briefing on COVID-19 response efforts underway.

The public hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. EDT and will feature teleconference testimony from senior officials from the Canada Border Services Agency, Global Affairs Canada, Health Canada, and the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Three weeks into physical distancing and self-isolation measures that have seen Canadians pivot to working from home or facing layoffs, the federal government has rolled out a series of major policies aimed at limiting the spread of the virus.

The committee will now be providing a layer of parliamentary oversight into these decisions which have included restricting both international and domestic travel, spreading public health advice through a national ad campaign, passing a $107 billion aid and stimulus package, and boosting research funding for a vaccine.

The agreement to allow the committee to meet virtually was made as part of the overnight negotiations to pass the initial COVID-19 aid bill in the House of Commons last week.

The committee has been granted the ability to hold weekly meetings—as has the House finance committee— via video or teleconference "for the sole purpose of receiving evidence concerning matters related to the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The government is also providing regular updates to representatives of opposition parties on its management of the COVID-19 pandemic, including a bi-weekly conference call between the finance critics of recognized parties and the minister of finance.