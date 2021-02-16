MARCOUSSIS, FRANCE -- France rugby coach Fabien Galthie has tested positive for the coronavirus and will be isolating for a week, the French rugby federation said Tuesday.

The federation had previously announced that all players in camp at France's training centre in Marcoussis had tested negative for COVID-19, but that head coach Galthie was being retested following what it described as a "suspicious and unproven case."

An analysis of the second test confirmed Galthie was positive.

Another staff member also tested positive, the federation said. Both have been in isolation since Monday evening and will observe a seven-day quarantine.

"They will continue to carry out their activities remotely," the federation said, adding that they did not have any symptoms.

Further tests will be carried out at Marcoussis on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

France's next game in the tournament is against Scotland on Feb. 28. Les Tricolores have opened with two straight wins, over Italy and Ireland.

The squad for the game against Scotland will be announced on Wednesday.