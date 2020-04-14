TORONTO -- A youngster from Massachusetts wants to remind us all that "every little thing is going to be all right."

Four-year-old Rylyn Clark is spreading a message of hope through song with his adorable rendition of "Three Little Birds" by Bob Marley.

An Instagram post of the song made by Rylyn's mom, Maureen, was featured in the third episode of actor John Krasinski's YouTube series "Some Good News," which he started during the pandemic to shine a spotlight on happy stories. The YouTube video has more than 2.6 million views, and the original post on Maureen’s Instagram has more than 23,000 views

Maureen, who works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, says her son is a big hockey fan and loves Montreal.

