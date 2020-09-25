TORONTO -- While it’s easy to grimace at the idea of re-living the early days of the pandemic, a new report suggests Canadians support the idea of reinstating restrictions to fight the second wave of COVID-19.

The new research conducted by Vox Pop Labs gathered a sample of 1,982 Canadians, where a majority said they would agree to renewing restrictions on various public services and spaces.

Bars and nightclubs were among the most agreed upon to have more limits, with 65 per cent supporting the idea of imposing more restrictions if the pandemic became worse. Movie theatres (68 per cent), stadiums (75 per cent) and social gatherings (69 per cent) also had a majority of voters agreeing to be the first to go.

Clifton van der Linden, the founder and CEO of Vox Pop Labs and an assistant professor of political science at McMaster University, told CTVNews.ca the outcome of the survey was surprising considering the current narrative surrounding the increase in cases across Canada.

Health officials have reported a significant spike in cases were Canada would see an increase of 300 cases per day in mid-August to the previous week where case have jumped to more than 1,000.

“I think these restrictions have worn on Canadians and we can see that in the data about their levels of anxiety and concern. I think people are generally tired of those restrictions and were quite happy to see them relaxed over the past several weeks,” he said in a phone interview on Friday.

However, the data found that a majority of Canadians agreed on which public services they deemed to be un-essential in order to combat a potential second wave.

On the other-hand, Canadians remain conflicted on their stance on schools (57 per cent), child care centres (50 per cent), colleges and universities (55 per cent) and even hair salons and barbershops (53 per cent).

Van der Linden said most parents want their children to attend daycare or school for the benefits it can provide for both child and parent, unless the virus spreads substantially. Another study conducted by the makers of Vox Pop labs found that parents, specifically mothers more than doubled their amount of hours in taking care of their children.

“On one side there’s a real resonance to continue to further disadvantage parents, mothers in particular, and there’s a recognition of the mental health benefits of sending children back to school but there’s a counter balance by the core parental concern for the exposure that children might face in schools if things get worse,” he said.

Other notable findings in the survey suggests those in Alberta and Quebec were less likely to support renewed restrictions but this can be attributed to a combination of factors such as culture or the public’s trust in the government according to van der Linden.

While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the second wave is already underway in four provinces, there remains uncertainty with what’s to come for COVID-19 in Canada, especially with the approaching colder seasons. Van der Linden said Canadians are certain to face these new challenges but at least most of them seem prepared to do so.

“There will be a lot of ways in which it’s harder in winter months but from what Canadians are saying right now in terms of our research, they seem unenthusiastic but nevertheless committed to doing what needs to be done if the situation should call for it,” said van der Linden.

Methodology from Vox Pop Labs: