Chocolate sold across Canada being recalled over salmonella risk

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall for Unreal brand dark chocolate coconut minis due to a possible salmonella contamination.

The recalled item was offered for sale in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador.

"Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections," Health Canada said in a Friday release.

Other symptoms of salmonella include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, stomach cramps and diarrhea. Longer-term complications could include severe arthritis.

The affected product was sold in 435-gram packages, and the recall was originally triggered by the brand.

No known adverse reactions to the product have been documented.

A food safety investigation is being carried out, according to the CFIA, and it might result in the recall of further items.