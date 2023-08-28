Canadians asked to 'fill the gap' as wildfires create challenges booking blood donations

Canadian Blood Services has issued a call for more blood and plasma donations as recent natural disasters have resulted in lower than expected donor numbers this summer.

Here is what you need to know:

More than 300 appointments cancelled in Kelowna area

Almost 10,000 appointments need to be filled in Canada

Canadians asked to 'fill the gap'

The non-profit charitable organization said in a news release Monday that Canada "continues to face a unique set of circumstances this summer," a time of the year when it is usually more difficult to maintain supplies of blood and plasma.

Donated blood can only be stored up to 42 days, Canadian Blood Services says, and nearly 10,000 donation appointments need to be filled across Canada between now and Labour Day.

"We expected to see lower attendance in the summer months when regular donors take summer vacations, but the extraordinary natural events across the country presented unpredicted challenges for folks from coast to coast," Ron Vezina, vice-president of public affairs for Canadian Blood Services, said in a statement.

"Between heat waves and forest fires, torrential rains and flash floods, communities are strained, as people cope with the emergencies in front of them. Fewer people have been donating, but despite these circumstances patients continue to need vital donations of blood and plasma."

Regions of the Northwest Territories and British Columbia have evacuated in recent weeks due to major wildfires there, the latest in a series of natural disasters that have occurred across the country.

In the Kelowna and Shuswap areas of B.C., fires have damaged or destroyed hundreds of structures, as of Sunday.

Canadian Blood Services says it cancelled more than 300 donation appointments in the Kelowna area over the past week because of the wildfires.

"Our hearts go out to the communities that have been impacted by the disastrous events this summer," Vezina said.

"Canadians are always prepared to do the neighbourly thing and lend a helping hand and so we're asking folks across the country to help fill the gap. If you can safely visit a donor centre or a mobile event, please do so as soon as you can. Patients are counting on you."

The organization is asking Canadians to follow it on social media @CanadasLifeline and to book an appointment by going to blood.ca, downloading the GiveBlood app or calling 1-888-2DONATE (1-888-236-6283).

Canadian Blood Services says many locations offer same-day appointments.

With files from CTVNewsVancouver.ca Reporter Kaija Jussinoja