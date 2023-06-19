Canadian ERs to remain in crisis if action isn't taken on staffing shortages, patient surges: report
A new report from the Canadian Medical Association Journal painted a stark picture of what could be the future of the country's emergency departments, as staffing shortages and patient surges put a strain on medical resources.
The report published Monday said the summer season will likely be "precarious and exhausting months" for health-care workers in emergency departments, with impacts ranging from lengthy wait-times to hospital closures.
In recent years, hospital resources have been especially strained due to waves of long-COVID cases, respiratory illnesses and an influenza epidemic. However, physicians say Canada's health-care system has been in a crisis for decades, long before the pandemic highlighted how dire the situation is, especially in the country's emergency rooms.
"I think that the perception out there is that the pandemic caused a lot of the problems, but really, these problems have predated the pandemic by decades," Alberta emergency physician Dr. Warren Thirsk told CTV News Channel in an interview on Monday.
"Now that the pandemic has been resolved—I would say—people are wondering why (emergency care) isn't any better, and in fact, it's worse."
The report referred to the crisis as a "perpetual cycle" that is restricting patient care, leading to increased wait times and bed shortages that mean patients are spending more time in the emergency department. This, in turn, has an impact not only on patient care, but also on providers' well-being.
Several physicians' groups across the country penned open letters to provincial governments outlining the potential dangers of the crisis. Nearly 200 physicians detailed the gruelling 15-hour waits in Alberta ERs, for example, saying staffing shortages along with lack of long-term care spaces in hospitals are creating backlogs. Physicians in one of British Columbia's largest health regions, Fraser Health, say their patients are waiting up to 72 hours in the ER and allege some have died waiting.
As for the upcoming summer season, rural hospitals in Ontario are already bracing for closures in smaller communities, similar to last year when staffing shortages led to closures for hours and sometimes days.
IF THE ER IS EVERYONE'S 'STOPGAP,' WHO IS THERE TO HELP ER PHYSICIANS IN A CRISIS?
Dr. Thirsk said emergency physicians have long been the "stopgap" for other community hospitals and physicians offices when they're staffing crises, but if the emergency department is in a crisis itself, there isn't a "stopgap" for it.
"Emergency departments are burning out across the country and it continues to get worse, and we can't be the stopgap for every one anymore; we've run out of capacity," Thirsk said.
Decreased access to consistent primary care, including a shortage of family doctors, has been a major driving force to the hospital crisis, president-elect of the Canadian Medical Association and B.C. family physician Dr. Kathleen Ross told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview on Monday.
"Typically, we would see chronic diseases managed more in the community, things like congestive heart failure, COPD, cancer patients, mental health and addictions and you just don't have sufficient community based care options for patients," she said. "When they have no options available to them, patients of course go through to the emergency department."
Additionally, Dr. Ross said, there has been a lack of understanding of Canada's health-care system for years that is limiting the amount of data on the current state of resources and services at disposal for patients and care-providers. Creating a system that includes up-to-date knowledge on what patients of today need and how providers can attend to them effectively will help in the long-term to treat the population in the future, Dr. Ross explained.
"I think it's time to revisit what we want our system to look like 10 years down the line, so that we're able to share resources and expertise and the outcomes of innovative work that's being done in pockets across the country," she said.
TAKING A HARD LOOK AT CANADA'S HEALTH-CARE SYSTEM
Provincial programs like B.C.'s Real Time Virtual Support and Ontario's Peer-to-Peer program are helping provide support to emergency health-care workers in rural communities, the report said. These programs provide coaching and support for staff, and some even handle patient triaging and patient care. However, they still may not be enough to fix the crisis for good, some experts say.
Dr. Ross said these programs, as well as provincial governments seeking ways to streamline the employment of international health-care workers and the federal government's recent pledge of $46.2 billion in new health-care funding will only be effective if the planning behind these initiatives is strategic.
The main priorities, Dr. Ross said, should be working on employee retention and recruitment, which should include proper financial and mental support for health-care workers who are leaving the profession in droves to retire or pursue other, less demanding, careers.
Smaller changes to administrative care, like implementing more technology where it's possible, could also help eliminate busy work and speed up the referral process and alleviate staff, she said.
With patient care, Dr. Ross says, urban communities would also benefit from additional support for home-care services, especially for patients who require long-term care and will need physiotherapy, for example, once they're discharged from the hospital. Additionally, investing in a more collaborative working model among health-care providers is critical to addressing the issues with primary care.
"A true team-based model is best defined by the College of Family Physicians of Canada, where we have at our disposal physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, physiotherapists, psychologists, pharmacists, all working together as a team, but under that comprehensive, continuous and collaborative care model so that patients know where to go when they need care and aren't faced with rushing to the emergency department," she said.
There are several strategic and effective solutions available, Dr. Ross said, adding that she believes it's time to take action for the sake of both providers and patients.
"We can do this together but we need to be creative innovators, leverage the learnings of everyone and ensure that we can get our health-care system to a place where the health-care workers are happy to pay attention to patients and patients feel safe and secure in the knowledge that they're going to get care when they need it," she said.
With files from CTV News Calgary, CTV News Vancouver and CTV News Barrie
MORE HEALTH NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'June-uary' brings snow in B.C., Alberta while Ontario, Quebec battle wildfires
Canada's national forecast is a mixed bag over the next couple of days as some communities brace for snow and rain while others are under a heat warning.
Canadian ERs to remain in crisis if action isn't taken on staffing shortages, patient surges: report
Canadian emergency departments are likely to remain in crisis until action is taken to tackle staffing shortages and patient surges, according to a new report on the years-long issue made worse during the pandemic.
DEVELOPING | Titanic submarine missing since Sunday, search underway near Newfoundland
A search and rescue operation is underway to locate a submarine that went missing on Sunday during a tourist expedition to the Titanic.
WestJet is shutting down Sunwing Airlines. What does that mean for consumers?
Air travel industry observers say federal regulators should watch closely for consumer price impacts as WestJet winds down Sunwing Airlines.
Hackers threaten to leak stolen Reddit data if company doesn't pay US$4.5 million
Hackers from the BlackCat ransomware gang, also known as ALPHV, are threatening to leak 80 gigabytes of confidential data from Reddit that they claim to have stolen during a February breach, according to a post from the group on the dark web, which was reviewed by CNN and an independent cybersecurity expert.
Mass shootings and violence leave dead and injured across the U.S. this weekend
Mass shootings and violence across the U.S. killed at least six people this weekend, including a Pennsylvania state trooper, and wounded dozens of people. Multiple people with guns fired shots at a holiday crowd in Illinois and bullets flew among teenagers partying in Missouri.
Deadly Manitoba highway crash investigation continues, RCMP interviewing survivors
The investigation into a deadly crash on a section of the Trans-Canada Highway is continuing by RCMP, as the Manitoba government has announced supports for family members of victims.
'Trembling in fear': Ikea Canada appears to unveil mascot in naming contest
Ikea Canada has a new mascot in town and is asking customers to give it a name in a new TikTok posted Monday.
Watch: Quick-thinking police officer stops unresponsive driver's car
A West Melbourne, Fla., police officer is being praised for the way he stopped the car of an unresponsive driver that was drifting into an intersection on Sunday.
Canada
-
Deadly Manitoba highway crash investigation continues, RCMP interviewing survivors
The investigation into a deadly crash on a section of the Trans-Canada Highway is continuing by RCMP, as the Manitoba government has announced supports for family members of victims.
-
IHIT identifies Surrey homicide victim as local Sikh temple leader
The victim of a deadly shooting outside a temple in Surrey, B.C., has been identified by police as the president of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara.
-
In Labrador, those caring for a town's homeless population face backlash, criticism
A community group in Labrador is facing backlash for helping the homeless, with some residents saying the group is "enabling" the homeless population.
-
'June-uary' brings snow in B.C., Alberta while Ontario, Quebec battle wildfires
Canada's national forecast is a mixed bag over the next couple of days as some communities brace for snow and rain while others are under a heat warning.
-
Here's what observers are watching for in Monday's four federal byelections
Four new MPs are set to be elected to the House of Commons Monday in a handful of byelections that political watchers say could expose rifts within the Conservative party and bring a new Liberal cabinet hopeful into the fold.
-
Alberta's fuel tax relief extended to Dec. 31
Albertans will enjoy cheaper fuel costs for a little while longer, Premier Danielle Smith confirmed on Monday.
World
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Titanic submarine missing since Sunday, search underway near Newfoundland
A search and rescue operation is underway to locate a submarine that went missing on Sunday during a tourist expedition to the Titanic.
-
Russia had means, motive and opportunity to destroy Ukraine dam, drone photos and information show
Russia had the means, motive and opportunity to bring down a Ukrainian dam that collapsed earlier this month while under Russian control, according to exclusive drone photos and information obtained by The Associated Press.
-
As death toll rises to 81, new accounts clash with official version of migrant disaster off Greece
The number of confirmed victims from one of the worst migrant shipwrecks in the Mediterranean rose to 81 Monday after three more bodies were found off southern Greece, as more survivors claimed that the battered trawler had been under tow by another vessel just before it sank with hundreds of people aboard.
-
1 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after multiple tornadoes sweep through Mississippi
Multiple tornadoes swept through Mississippi overnight, killing one and injuring nearly two dozen, officials said Monday.
-
More than 1 million people are dropped from Medicaid as U.S. states start a post-pandemic purge of rolls
More than 1 million people have been dropped from Medicaid in the past couple months as some states moved swiftly to halt health care coverage following the end of the coronavirus pandemic.
-
Mass shootings and violence leave dead and injured across the U.S. this weekend
Mass shootings and violence across the U.S. killed at least six people this weekend, including a Pennsylvania state trooper, and wounded dozens of people. Multiple people with guns fired shots at a holiday crowd in Illinois and bullets flew among teenagers partying in Missouri.
Politics
-
Here's what observers are watching for in Monday's four federal byelections
Four new MPs are set to be elected to the House of Commons Monday in a handful of byelections that political watchers say could expose rifts within the Conservative party and bring a new Liberal cabinet hopeful into the fold.
-
Voting in Oxford County, Ontario federal byelection gets underway
It is voting day in Oxford County as a federal byelection is held following a contentious race. A byelection was called after the retirement of Dave MacKenzie in January, who served for almost two decades. Polls remain open until 9:30 p.m.
-
Conservatives vote in favour of bill enshrining long-term funding for child-care system
Conservative members of Parliament joined other parties to vote in favour of a bill that enshrines the federal government's long-term commitment to a Canada-wide early learning and child-care system.
Health
-
Pfizer penicillin supply shortage not affecting Canada, for now
Pfizer Inc. is experiencing a supply shortage of penicillin in the U.S. amidst increased demand, but the pharmaceutical company said Canada should be unaffected by the lack of supply, for now.
-
'Promising' new drug to treat Alzheimer's in pipeline of approval in Canada
Canada has started the approval process for a new Alzheimer's drug that is 'quite promising,' according to one expert.
-
Canadian ERs to remain in crisis if action isn't taken on staffing shortages, patient surges: report
Canadian emergency departments are likely to remain in crisis until action is taken to tackle staffing shortages and patient surges, according to a new report on the years-long issue made worse during the pandemic.
Sci-Tech
-
AI may replace humans when it comes to collecting data for social science research: paper
A team of researchers from four Canadian and American universities say artificial intelligence could replace humans when it comes to collecting data for social science research.
-
Elon Musk says Twitter video app for smart TVs is 'coming'
A Twitter video app for smart TVs is in the social media company's plans, owner Elon Musk said in a tweet on Saturday, a move that would be in line with the company's new plans to focus on growing video content on the platform.
-
Here's how AI is being used in elections: expert
Artificial intelligence is infiltrating election campaigns and could be a cause for concern because it could lead to distrust in democracy, according to one expert.
Entertainment
-
Spotify executive calls Harry and Meghan 'grifters' after 'Archetypes' podcast deal ends
An executive at Spotify called Prince Harry and Megan 'grifters' the day after the news dropped that the pair’s podcast 'Archetypes' would no longer be on the streaming platform.
-
Bebe Rexha rushed off stage after she was hit in the head by a phone
Bebe Rexha was rushed off stage on Sunday at her concert in New York City after someone threw a cellphone that hit her in the head.
-
Shawn Mendes makes surprise appearance at Toronto Ed Sheeran concert after year off
British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran gave his Canadian fans a homegrown surprise on Saturday when Shawn Mendes joined him on stage in Toronto.
Business
-
WestJet is shutting down Sunwing Airlines. What does that mean for consumers?
Air travel industry observers say federal regulators should watch closely for consumer price impacts as WestJet winds down Sunwing Airlines.
-
'Retail has nine lives' in Canada as 2023 consumer spending strong -- for now: report
Retail sales growth in Canada is continuing to outperform much of the world so far this year, a sign of the ongoing resiliency of Canadian shoppers despite higher inflation and recession predictions, a new report has found.
-
High government spending means more inflation? It's complicated, economists say
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's attempt to block the federal government's budget bill from passing earlier this month is the latest example of government spending coming under scrutiny amid high inflation.
Lifestyle
-
Elliot Page on balancing trans joy and harsh realities of anti-LGBTQ2S+ sentiment
Elliot Page is in a bit of an odd position, he says, being one of the most visible transgender men in the world. He's in a better place than ever before. The Halifax-born actor is able to be his full self without reservation. But at the same time, he has publicly declared himself part of a group that is under attack.
-
The woman who founded Father's Day was a renegade, great-granddaughter says
The late Sonora Smart Dodd launched the celebration of dads in 1910 in her hometown of Spokane, Washington. As a result, she is the one responsible for those annual gifts that run the gamut from embarrassingly silly-looking neckties to kids' finger paintings crafted with so much love by those tiny hands that they can bring a tear to the eye of even the most stoic father.
-
'Trembling in fear': Ikea Canada appears to unveil mascot in naming contest
Ikea Canada has a new mascot in town and is asking customers to give it a name in a new TikTok posted Monday.
Sports
-
Canada's Connor Bedard honoured as IIHF's first male player of the year
Presumptive No. 1 NHL draft pick Connor Bedard has been honoured as the International Ice Hockey Federation's first male player of the year.
-
Venus Williams, aged 43 and ranked No 697, pulls off surprising win at Birmingham Classic
At age 43 and ranked No. 697, Venus Williams isn't done quite yet -- especially on her favoured surface of grass.
-
Police investigation into 2018 Canada junior team questioned at parliamentary hearing
The handling of the investigation into sexual assault allegations made against the 2018 Canadian junior hockey team was questioned at a parliamentary committee on Monday.
Autos
-
Alberta's fuel tax relief extended to Dec. 31
Albertans will enjoy cheaper fuel costs for a little while longer, Premier Danielle Smith confirmed on Monday.
-
U.S. highway safety agency reports power problems in 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUVs
Multiple U.S. owners of Hyundai's popular Ioniq 5 electric SUV have complained of completely or partially losing propulsive power, many after hearing a loud popping noise, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Saturday.
-
Max Verstappen wins back-to-back Canadian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen tied the late Ayrton Senna for career victories and Red Bull won its 100th Formula One race as the Dutchman extended his season-long dominance on Sunday at the Canadian Grand Prix.