Baby formula: Health Canada monitoring 'potential' sunflower oil shortage
Health Canada says it is preparing for the possibility that a shortage of sunflower oil could further strain baby formula supplies in Canada.
The federal agency says it's “working closely with manufacturers” that rely on sunflower oil as a key ingredient to produce formula that still meets Canadian standards.
That includes efforts to speed up evaluation of any ingredient substitutions, noting that a switch “is considered a major change and it must undergo pre-market assessment.”
Ukraine and Russia together export half of the world's sunflower oil, but the ongoing war has seen Russian invaders accused of blocking Ukrainian ports and preventing food staples from leaving.
In the meantime, Health Canada says it will extend a temporary plan to import more baby formula from Europe and the United States to bolster domestic supplies.
The plan to bring 20 infant formulas approved for use in Europe and the United States currently expires June 30. bhe federal agency says in an emailed statement that “the interim policy will be extended” but did not elaborate.
The national spokeswoman for the Retail Council of Canada says they've been told the order will be extended to Dec. 30, 2022.
Last week, the federal agency acknowledged a shortage of infant formulas designed for babies with food allergies and certain medical conditions.
A massive product recall in February led to the shutdown of Abbott Nutrition's Michigan plant, exacerbating pandemic-era supply chain woes and depleting stock in the United States.
While not as severe here, the Retail Council of Canada says its members have also experienced shortages, and in response restricted online orders and in-person purchases to meet demand.
Health Canada says the measures are all in service of mitigating further strain on Canadian formula supplies.
“Due to the urgency of the situation, and the critical nature of these products, Health Canada is monitoring the situation closely, and working with manufacturers in regards to infant formula supplies,” the agency said in a statement emailed late last week.
“If additional safety or supply information is identified, Health Canada will take appropriate action and inform Canadians as needed.”
Health Canada introduced the interim order to extend imports March 10, in a bid “to prevent and mitigate shortages,” listing several formulas that grew to 20 by May 9 with the addition of a liquid Enfamil product.
The agency recommended that the Canadian Food Inspection Agency temporarily lift food labelling and “composition requirements” for products from the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Germany that are otherwise comparable to Canadian standards.
The Retail Council of Canada says Ottawa is working to mitigate the potential of further shortages brought on by the war in Ukraine, which “is having a massive impact on cost of all oils.”
“But sunflower oil is a particular ingredient in baby formula,” says Michelle Wasylyshen.
“And so given that we know that the war in Ukraine is likely not going to end for some time, and that the impact of sunflower flower oil will be significant on these products, Health Canada has been working with manufacturers to see if there's ways to alter that ingredient within their formulas in advance of this pending shortage so that they can get ahead of it.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2022.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada sending more artillery to Ukraine, 'crucial' to fight against Russia: Anand
Canada is sending an additional 20,000 rounds of ammunition to Ukraine for the Ukrainian military to use in its ongoing defence against the Russians. This ammunition—155mm calibre, as well as fuses and charge bags—is being donated, but comes at a cost of $98 million, according to the federal government.
Power outages persist across Ontario and Quebec as death toll rises
Power outages caused by the powerful and deadly storm that swept across Ontario and Quebec on Saturday are stretching into another day, as hydro providers warned customers they could be waiting even longer for service to be fully restored.
Experts hope 'ring vaccination' will contain monkeypox outbreaks
An infectious disease expert believes monkeypox outbreaks can be contained by using a strategy called 'ring vaccination' – which means vaccinating all the close contacts of an infected person.
Baby formula: Health Canada monitoring 'potential' sunflower oil shortage
Health Canada says it is preparing for the possibility that a shortage of sunflower oil could further strain baby formula supplies in Canada.
11 killed in shooting attacks on 2 bars in Mexico
Eleven people, eight of them women, were killed in simultaneous shooting attacks on two bars in north-central Mexico, authorities said Tuesday.
Satellite images appear to show Russian ships loading up with Ukrainian grain in Crimea
Russia's theft of Ukrainian grain appears to be ramping up as it continues its war on the country, according to new satellite photos of the Crimean port of Sevastopol.
Mapping program Mounties struggled to open could have helped contain N.S. mass killer
A report looking into a mapping program the RCMP had access to -- but couldn't open -- during the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia concludes it could have helped contain the killer's rampage.
Amber Heard rests case in civil suit without calling Depp
Actor Amber Heard rested her case Tuesday in the civil suit between her and ex-husband Johnny Depp without calling Depp to the stand.
200 bodies found in Mariupol as war rages in Ukraine's east
Workers digging through the rubble of an apartment building in Mariupol found 200 bodies in the basement, Ukrainian authorities said Tuesday, as more horrors come to light in the ruined city that has seen some of the worst suffering of the 3-month-old war.
Canada
-
Power outages persist across Ontario and Quebec as death toll rises
Power outages caused by the powerful and deadly storm that swept across Ontario and Quebec on Saturday are stretching into another day, as hydro providers warned customers they could be waiting even longer for service to be fully restored.
-
Canada sending more artillery to Ukraine, 'crucial' to fight against Russia: Anand
Canada is sending an additional 20,000 rounds of ammunition to Ukraine for the Ukrainian military to use in its ongoing defence against the Russians. This ammunition—155mm calibre, as well as fuses and charge bags—is being donated, but comes at a cost of $98 million, according to the federal government.
-
Mapping program Mounties struggled to open could have helped contain N.S. mass killer
A report looking into a mapping program the RCMP had access to -- but couldn't open -- during the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia concludes it could have helped contain the killer's rampage.
-
LIVE AT 4 P.M.
LIVE AT 4 P.M. | Ottawa officials to give update on storm cleanup
Tens of thousands of people across the Ottawa region are still without power Tuesday morning as hydro crews continue repair work following Saturday's massive storm.
-
'The destruction is incredible': 150,000 Ontarians remain without power, says Hydro One
A Hydro One spokesperson says the storm that ripped through Ontario over the long weekend has caused significant damage across the province, and it could still be days before some power outages are restored.
-
Canada can do more for military members struggling to find housing: defence minister
Canada's defence minister says the federal government has more to do to support military members who are struggling to find housing.
World
-
Satellite images appear to show Russian ships loading up with Ukrainian grain in Crimea
Russia's theft of Ukrainian grain appears to be ramping up as it continues its war on the country, according to new satellite photos of the Crimean port of Sevastopol.
-
Biden: Leaders navigating 'dark hour' after Ukraine invasion
U.S. President Joe Biden told fellow Indo-Pacific leaders assembled for a four-country summit Tuesday that they were navigating 'a dark hour in our shared history' due to Russia's brutal war on Ukraine and he urged the group to make a greater effort to stop Vladimir Putin's aggression.
-
Iran building collapse kills 11 as mayor and others detained
Rescuers dug through debris Tuesday of a building collapse in southwestern Iran that killed at least 11 people, fearful that many more could still be trapped beneath the rubble as authorities arrested the city's mayor in a widening probe of the disaster.
-
Hong Kong Catholic church cancels Tiananmen memorial Mass
Arrested former Hong Kong Catholic leader Cardinal Joseph Zen and five others denied charges on Tuesday that they failed to register a relief fund aimed at assisting protesters who faced legal costs during 2019 anti-government protests.
-
Turkey's Erdogan says he will no longer talk to Greek PM
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday he would cease talking to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and cancel a key meeting between their two governments, accusing the Greek leader of antagonizing Turkey.
-
Boris Johnson under more pressure over new lockdown 'Partygate' photos
Britain's beleaguered Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing accusations he misled lawmakers and is staring down fresh calls to resign, after new images were published appearing to show him raising a glass with colleagues at a social gathering inside Downing Street during lockdown.
Politics
-
Canada sending more artillery to Ukraine, 'crucial' to fight against Russia: Anand
Canada is sending an additional 20,000 rounds of ammunition to Ukraine for the Ukrainian military to use in its ongoing defence against the Russians. This ammunition—155mm calibre, as well as fuses and charge bags—is being donated, but comes at a cost of $98 million, according to the federal government.
-
Expectations high for Jean Charest in French-language Conservative leadership debate
A former Conservative leadership candidate says expectations will be high for ex-Quebec premier Jean Charest when he takes the stage in his home province for the party's French-language debate this week.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | 'We have to maintain the balance between freedom of expression and protection of people's rights': Supreme Court justice
Justice Mahmud Jamal sat down with CTV National News' Omar Sachedina for an exclusive interview ahead of the one-year anniversary of his appointment to the Supreme Court of Canada. Jamal is the first person of colour to sit on the highest court in the country, bringing it closer to reflecting the diversity of Canada.
Health
-
Moderna testing potential monkeypox vaccines
Moderna Inc is testing potential vaccines against monkeypox in pre-clinical trials as the disease spreads in the United States and Europe.
-
Severity of COVID-19 infection linked to air pollution: Canadian study
An extensive study of thousands of COVID-19 patients in Ontario hospitals found links between the severity of their infections and the levels of common air pollutants they experience.
-
U.S. birth rates rose slightly in 2021 after a steep drop in the first year of the pandemic, CDC data shows
Early speculation that the COVID-19 pandemic may lead to a baby boom has been turned on its head, with early data showing more of a baby bust -- and worsening rates of some adverse outcomes.
Sci-Tech
-
Hubble identifies unusual wrinkle in expansion rate of the universe
Measuring the expansion rate of the universe was one of the Hubble Space Telescope's main goals when it was launched in 1990. Over the past 30 years, the space observatory has helped scientists discover and refine that accelerating rate -- as well as uncover a mysterious wrinkle that only brand-new physics may solve.
-
Here's what happened during Boeing's 'nail-biting' spacecraft docking
Boeing managed to dock a spacecraft at the International Space Station late last week, but it was not without several minor hangups.
-
World's fastest passenger jet goes supersonic in tests
The race to resume supersonic passenger flights nearly two decades after the retirement of Concorde was offered a glimmer of excitement on Monday when plane manufacturer Bombardier revealed high speed achievements while confirming the launch of its new business jet.
Entertainment
-
Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard testifies at sex assault trial
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is taking the stand at his sexual assault trial today.
-
Ice T and Coco criticized for having their 6-year-old in a stroller
Ice T and Coco's parenting decisions are theirs to make, but that isn't stopping people from weighing in online.
-
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's second child has arrived
The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor and his author wife took to their respective Instagram accounts on Sunday night to share that they had welcomed a baby girl on Saturday.
Business
-
Snap sends shares tumbling with warning on economy and earnings
Snap Inc said the U.S. economy had worsened faster than expected in the last month and the social media company slashed its quarterly forecast, triggering an after-hours sell-off.
-
A new billionaire has been minted nearly every day during the pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has been good for the wallets of the wealthy. Some 573 people have joined the billionaire ranks since 2020, bringing the worldwide total to 2,668, according to an analysis released by Oxfam on Sunday. That means a new billionaire was minted about every 30 hours, on average, so far during the pandemic.
-
Interest in mortgages from credit unions, private lenders up as rates rise: brokers
Canadian mortgage brokers say homebuyers are increasingly considering credit unions and private lenders to secure mortgages as rates rise.
Lifestyle
-
The science behind why smoke seems to follow you around a campfire
Why does smoke seem to follow you around a campfire? B.C. research scientist Kerry Anderson told CTVNews.ca the answer actually boils down to physics.
-
You can get unlimited summer travel for US$9.50 a month in this European country
A whole month of unlimited transport in Germany is just US$9.50 -- that's a great deal at any time, but in a time of fuel price hikes, rocketing car rental rates and a worldwide cost of living crisis, it becomes unbeatable.
-
Princess Diana's 'priceless' wedding tiara exhibited for the first time in decades
This summer, auction house Sotheby's will display some of history's most influential tiaras -- many which have not been seen by the public in decades -- in a new exhibition called 'Power & Image: Royal & Aristocratic Tiaras.'
Sports
-
Canada's Shapovalov upset by Denmark's Rune in 1st round of French Open
Canada's Denis Shapovalov has been bounced from the French Open.
-
Flames trying to shake off 'worst' playoff effort in 4-1 loss to Oilers
If the Calgary Flames thought their second-round series was going to be a cakewalk after scoring nine goals in the opening game, they forgot the firepower of their opponent.
-
Former CFL wide receiver's sentencing date rescheduled in B.C. for 2009 murder
The sentencing of former Canadian Football League wide receiver Joshua Boden for the murder of a woman in 2009 has been rescheduled to June 16.
Autos
-
B.C.'s rejected licence plate list includes GAS LOL, BONDVLN, WE VAPE
Some of British Columbia's more creative vehicle owners received bad news over the last two years: you can't put everything on a licence plate.
-
Hyundai recalls 239,000 cars for exploding seat belt parts
Hyundai is recalling 239,000 cars in the U.S. because the seat belt pretensioners can explode and injure vehicle occupants. Three injuries have been reported, two in the U.S. and one in Singapore.
-
Expert's tips on what to do if you're being carjacked amid rash of Toronto incidents
Some drivers in Toronto may be feeling on edge as Toronto is dealing with a rash of violent carjackings targeting mostly high-end vehicles.