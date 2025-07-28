ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Worried about Alzheimer’s? Start walking, according to a new 10-year study

By CNN

Published

Maintaining a consistent walking habit as you age can help prevent cognitive decline. (FG Trade/E+/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.