ADVERTISEMENT

Health

What’s the risk of catching measles at airports and crowded areas? Here’s what travellers need to know

By Christl Dabu

Published

Travellers walk around Trudeau airport in Montreal on Jan. 3, 2025. (Graham Hughes / The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.