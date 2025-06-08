ADVERTISEMENT

Health

The science of sleep paralysis, a brain-body glitch making people see demons and witches

By CNN

Published

Many people who experience sleep paralysis see frightening hallucinations some call "sleep paralysis demons." Illustration by Leah Abucayan/Alberto Mier/CNN via CNN Newsource


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.