ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Peeters mushrooms recalled in Ontario and Quebec for listeria

By Robin Della Corte

Published

Peeters Mushroom Farm (Image credit: Health Canada)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.