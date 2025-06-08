ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Over 500 ‘incels’ completed a survey. This is what researchers learned

By Daniel Otis

Published

A man uses a computer keyboard in Toronto, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 in this photo illustration. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy)


















