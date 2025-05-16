ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Melanoma is on the rise and young people aren’t using enough sunscreen, doctors say

By The Canadian Press

Published

A woman helps a man apply sunscreen as they relax at Britannia Beach in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 18, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.