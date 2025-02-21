ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Indigenous kids in care more likely to experience poor health later in life: report

By The Canadian Press

Published

Statistics Canada building and signs are pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.