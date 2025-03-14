ADVERTISEMENT

Health

H5N1 bird flu virus is stable and infectious in raw milk cheese for months, study shows

By CNN

Published

The process of aging cheeses made with raw milk may not inactivate the bird flu virus, a study has found. (CDC/NIAID/AP via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.