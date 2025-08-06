ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Fewer women having Pap smears, StatCan finds

By Christl Dabu

Updated

Published

A room where patients can get procedures such as Pap smears is shown at Preterm, a nonprofit sexual health clinic, in Cleveland on Feb. 25, 2020. (Tony Dejak / AP Photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.