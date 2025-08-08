ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Baklava pastries containing pistachios recalled due to salmonella

By The Canadian Press

Published

Photos posted by the CFIA show Andalos brand pastry products.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.