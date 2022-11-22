Are you a health-care worker amid the 'multi-demic' of respiratory illnesses? We want to hear from you

Facing a “multi-demic” of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), COVID-19 and flu cases, hospitals across Canada are witnessing a surge in patients with respiratory illnesses.

Health-care workers are being stretched thin as a result, working long hours in order to meet demand. Canadian doctors and nurses have faced a difficult few years since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. According to a report from the Registered Nurses Association of Ontario, about 75 per cent of nurses across the country said they felt burnt out during the pandemic due to an increased workload and understaffing.

If you’re a health-care worker dealing with the pressure of more patients, or recently left the profession due to stress, we want to hear from you.

What does a typical day at work look like? How many more patients are you seeing in your hospital or clinic? What impact is work having on your mental health?

