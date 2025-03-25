ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Tories pledge to eliminate GST on new homes up to $1.3 million

By The Canadian Press

Published

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre calls for a new government and pledges to axe taxes, unleash resources and stand up against U.S. tariffs.


















