ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

The cuts and promises of the carbon tax and its impact on Canadians

By Kathy Le

Published

Canada's consumer carbon tax remains a major election issue for numerous residents who hope to see savings now that it's been dropped. Kathy Le reports.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.