ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Singh vows to push foreign buyers from housing market, limit house-flipping

By The Canadian Press

Published

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh makes an announcement during a campaign stop in St. John's, N.L. on Saturday, April 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.