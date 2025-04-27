ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

‘Opportunity in this country’: Immigrant MP candidates push for a new Canadian dream

By The Canadian Press

Published

Liberal candidate for Dufferin-Caledon Malalai Halimi poses with her kids, from left to right, Sofia, Yusuf and Hadia, in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.