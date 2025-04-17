ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Green Party of Canada exploring legal options after debate exclusion: Pedneault

By Charlie Buckley

Published

Green Party Co-leader Jonathan Pedneault explains why he believes the dis-invitation was a coordinated effort by Bloc and Conservative commentators.


















