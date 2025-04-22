ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Canada’s representation at funeral for Pope Francis to be announced: PMO

By The Canadian Press

Published

Pope Francis kisses a baby as he arrives at Commonwealth Stadium to take part in a public mass in Edmonton, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.