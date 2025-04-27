ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Deadly SUV-ramming attack in Vancouver overshadows final day of election campaign. Live updates here

By CTVNews.ca Staff

Updated

Published

Prime Minister Mark Carney provides an update on the car ramming attack that left 11 dead and several injured during the Lapu Lapu festival in Vancouver.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.