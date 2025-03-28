ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Carney to meet with premiers to discuss Trump tariffs. Live updates here.

By CTVNews.ca Staff

Published

Prime Minister Mark Carney says nothing is off the table when it comes to the escalating trade war with the United States.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.