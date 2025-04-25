ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Blanchet calls Canada ‘an artificial country with very little meaning’

By Joshua Freeman

Published

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet says Quebec is part of 'an artificial country with very little meaning called Canada,' during a campaign stop.


















