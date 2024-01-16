Entertainment

    • Wife of 49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk becomes designing star thanks to Taylor Swift

    Taylor Swift wears a Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce jacket as she arrives before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga) Taylor Swift wears a Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce jacket as she arrives before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
    Share

    For one night at least, San Francisco 49ers All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk was not the biggest star in his family.

    All it took was pop superstar-turned-Chiefs fan Taylor Swift wearing a puffy winter coat designed by Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, that looked like the jersey of Swift's boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce, to a playoff game in frigid Kansas City on Saturday night.

    "Just happiness," Kyle Juszczyk said Tuesday about his reaction to seeing one of the world's most recognized celebrities wearing something his wife designed.

    "Just appreciation. Just so stoked for her because I know how hard she's worked, how hard she grinded. To see Taylor wearing it and it looked incredible. It was just awesome. We were just so happy in our house."

    Kristin Juszczyk has been making custom designs for several years, starting with Halloween costumes and growing to outfits she has worn to her husband's games.

    Even some of the 49ers players, such as receiver Deebo Samuel, have worn her creations this season, as well as people such as Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, whose husband, Jonathan Owens, plays for the Green Bay Packers, and Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

    That led to an opening to send a Travis Kelce jacket to Swift, who ended up wearing it to the game on Saturday night, making the designer a mini-celebrity, who drew interest from wide-ranging outlets such as Vogue Magazine and ESPN football insider Adam Schefter.

    "Honestly one of the cooler things of this was it merged two different worlds: The football world was interested in it, the fashion world, the Swifties," Juszczyk said. "All that and they all came together."

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Woman killed in front of Calgary elementary school, police say

    Calgary police are investigating after a woman was killed outside a southwest elementary school on Tuesday. At 7:30 a.m., police were called to the scene at John Costello Catholic School in Strathcona Park. There are few details about what happened, but officials said the victim was killed in "a targeted incident."

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News