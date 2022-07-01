Why Netflix split up this season of 'Stranger Things'
Why Netflix split up this season of 'Stranger Things'
"Stranger Things 4 — Vol. 2" hits Netflix this weekend, and the kids from Hawkins, Indiana, are back at just the right time for the streaming giant.
It's been an awful 2022 for Netflix. Its stock is down 70 per cent this year. In April, the company reported that it lost subscribers for the first time in more than a decade. Last week, Netflix laid off 300 employees. Its earnings report later this month is projected to show a loss of two million more subscribers.
But there's one thing that has been great for Netflix: "Stranger Things."
The first part of the science fiction horror series' fourth season debuted in May to record numbers, becoming Netflix's most popular English-language TV show. It's been No. 1 on Netflix's English top 10 list all four weeks since its premiere, and it also helped make a song from 1985 a big hit again.
So why would a company that revolutionized the viewing experience with binge watching split up its biggest franchise into two parts? The answer isn't strange at all.
SPLITTING UP THE UPSIDE DOWN
The two premieres take place in two different quarters for the company. "Stranger Things 4— Vol. 1" dropped on May 27, which is in Netflix's second quarter, and "Vol. 2" hits on July 1, which kicks off the company's third.
Fans of the popular show are hardly going to cancel their membership before they've seen the entire season. With new episodes straddling two different quarters around holiday weekends, the company has a better chance of retaining subscribers, which it needs to do to keep Wall Street happy.
The other, non-monetary reason that "Stranger Things" is split up: the show is massive this season.
"With nine scripts, over eight-hundred pages, almost two years of filming, thousands of visual effects shots and a run time nearly twice the length of any previous season, 'Stranger Things 4' was the most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one," the Duffer Brothers, the show's creators, wrote in a note in February. "Given the unprecedented length, and to get it to you as soon as possible, season 4 will be released in two volumes."
The Duffers weren't being hyperbolic.
"Stranger Things 4 — Vol. 1" is roughly nine hours long. The final two episodes that make up "Vol. 2" have run times that match feature films, with episode eight running an hour and 25 minutes and episode nine coming in at a whopping two hours and 30 minutes.
TO BINGE OR NOT TO BINGE? HOW ABOUT A SPLIT?
So there's a business reason and a creative one for splitting the season. But there's also another rationale: it keeps the show in the public consciousness.
"They changed things up a little by splitting the release of 'Stranger Things' into two halves," Zak Shaikh, vice president of programming at research-based media firm Magid, told CNN Business. "But in general they can slow down the release of some of their major franchises, so those shows get to stay part of the conversation for longer."
By having "Stranger Things" episodes separated by a month or so, Netflix gets two bites at the apple, markets the same season twice and keeps the show top of mind for its viewers.
This isn't the first time Netflix has split up a series. The final season of "Ozark," another Netflix hit, was split over two quarters when it premiered episodes from its final season in January and April earlier this year.
There's been a lot of debate around whether streamers should release episodes weekly or all at once. Netflix — which has primarily stuck to the binge model — may have found a middle ground.
"Bingeing worked as a strategy to disrupt the marketplace," Shaikh said. "But it doesn't maximize the value of hot properties."
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
The Canadian flag in the context of 'Freedom Convoy' and residential schools
In the wake of last year’s discoveries of unmarked graves at residential schools and the prominent displays of the Canadian flag during 'Freedom Convoy' protests, some Canadians are re-evaluating the meaning of the national symbol.
Celebrations, protests planned for Canada Day in Ottawa
Thousands of people converged on downtown Ottawa to celebrate Canada's 155th birthday, while police and city officials braced for possible protests against COVID-19 restrictions.
In Canada Day message, Trudeau says Canadian flag represents promise of a better life
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling on Canadians to recommit to the country’s values, including respect, hope and kindness, in his official Canada Day message.
'Not going to happen in our lifetime': First-time homebuyers share their struggles with purchasing a home
A recent survey shows nearly 50 per cent of Canadians who rent expect to do so forever. As rising interest and inflation rates contribute to a sense of pessimism among first-time homebuyers in Canada, some are sharing their struggles with purchasing their first house.
Russian missiles kill at least 19 in Ukraine's Odesa region
Russian missile attacks on residential areas killed at least 19 people in a Ukrainian town near Odesa early Friday, authorities reported.
Four people arrested at National War Memorial in Ottawa as Canada Day celebrations begin
Police officers in cruisers, on foot patrol and on bicycles are patrolling the Parliamentary Precinct, the ByWard Market and the so-called 'motor vehicle control zone,' as the city prepares for Canada's 155th birthday celebrations and possible protests.
Royal Canadian Navy relieves Pacific fleet ship commander for 'inappropriate conduct'
The Royal Canadian Navy says it has relieved the commanding officer of a warship in the Pacific Fleet.
Trump's vulnerabilities for 2024 presidential run mount after latest testimony
Stunning new revelations about former U.S. President Donald Trump’s fight to overturn the 2020 election have exposed growing political vulnerabilities just as he eyes another presidential bid.
Same-sex couples in U.S. updating legal status after Roe v. Wade ruling
After the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court, some LGBTQ2S+ couples are alarmed, worrying about a return to a time when they lacked equal rights to married heterosexual couples under the law. Many, fearful that their marital status is in danger, are moving now to square away potential medical, parental and estate issues.
Canada
-
Celebrations, protests planned for Canada Day in Ottawa
Thousands of people converged on downtown Ottawa to celebrate Canada's 155th birthday, while police and city officials braced for possible protests against COVID-19 restrictions.
-
Royal Canadian Navy relieves Pacific fleet ship commander for 'inappropriate conduct'
The Royal Canadian Navy says it has relieved the commanding officer of a warship in the Pacific Fleet.
-
The Canadian flag in the context of 'Freedom Convoy' and residential schools
In the wake of last year’s discoveries of unmarked graves at residential schools and the prominent displays of the Canadian flag during 'Freedom Convoy' protests, some Canadians are re-evaluating the meaning of the national symbol.
-
Mounties issue 80 tickets in B.C. national park after crashes kill 3 bears in 6 days
Multiple crashes involving bears in a B.C. national park earlier this month prompted a crackdown on drivers in the area, according to the B.C. Highway Patrol and Parks Canada.
-
Convoy organizer Lich in custody until at least Tuesday
Ottawa protest organizer Tamara Lich will remain in custody in Ottawa until at least Tuesday after she was arrested in Alberta for allegedly breaching bail conditions.
-
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon calls on Canadians to work toward inclusive society
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon says Canadians should work together to build an inclusive society in her official message to the nation to mark Canada Day.
World
-
Russian missiles kill at least 19 in Ukraine's Odesa region
Russian missile attacks on residential areas killed at least 19 people in a Ukrainian town near Odesa early Friday, authorities reported.
-
Xi defends vision of Hong Kong while marking 25-year anniversary
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday defended his vision of the 'one country, two systems' framework against accusations by the U.S., U.K. and others that Beijing has undermined the freedoms and autonomy promised to Hong Kong for 50 years.
-
Second visitor in 3 days gored by Yellowstone park bison
For the second time in three days, a visitor to Yellowstone National Park was gored by a bison, park officials said Thursday.
-
Trump's vulnerabilities for 2024 presidential run mount after latest testimony
Stunning new revelations about former U.S. President Donald Trump’s fight to overturn the 2020 election have exposed growing political vulnerabilities just as he eyes another presidential bid.
-
Thousands rally in Sudan day after 9 killed during protests
Thousands took to the streets Friday in Sudan's capital, a day after nine people were killed in demonstrations against the country's ruling generals.
-
Same-sex couples in U.S. updating legal status after Roe v. Wade ruling
After the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court, some LGBTQ2S+ couples are alarmed, worrying about a return to a time when they lacked equal rights to married heterosexual couples under the law. Many, fearful that their marital status is in danger, are moving now to square away potential medical, parental and estate issues.
Politics
-
In Canada Day message, Trudeau says Canadian flag represents promise of a better life
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling on Canadians to recommit to the country’s values, including respect, hope and kindness, in his official Canada Day message.
-
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon calls on Canadians to work toward inclusive society
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon says Canadians should work together to build an inclusive society in her official message to the nation to mark Canada Day.
-
Poilievre marches with soldier protesting COVID-19 mandates ahead of Canada Day
Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre joined the final leg of a march led by a Canadian soldier charged for speaking out against COVID-19 vaccine requirements that has sparked promises -- and fears -- of a new wave of protests in the capital.
Health
-
Enjoy Life brand bakery products recalled due to possible plastic pieces
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling a number of different Enjoy Life brand bakery products because they may contain pieces of plastic.
-
Nutrition warnings coming to front of pre-packaged food in Canada; ground meat exempt
Canada will require that companies add nutrition warnings to the front of pre-packaged food with high levels of saturated fat, sugar or sodium in an effort to help grocery shoppers make healthier choices with just a glance.
-
U.S. CDC: New listeria outbreak tied to 23 illnesses, 1 death
One death and nearly two dozen hospitalizations are tied to a new listeria outbreak of unknown origin, health officials said Thursday.
Sci-Tech
-
'Permanent bone loss': Calgary study finds astronauts suffer on return to Earth
The TBone study, conducted over a seven-year period starting in 2015, found that prolonged weightlessness accelerated bone loss in the astronauts.
-
Pair of orcas targeting great white sharks off South Africa's coast
A pair of orcas drove great white sharks away from a stretch of South African coast after killing five sharks over just a few months in 2017, according to a new study.
-
Instagram hides some posts that mention abortion
Instagram is blocking posts that mention abortion from public view, in some cases requiring its users to confirm their age before letting them view posts that offer up information about the procedure.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'Minions: The Rise of Gru' sets a new standard for silliness
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Minions: The Rise of Gru,' 'Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,' 'The Forgiven' and 'Mr. Malcolm’s List.'
-
Why Netflix split up this season of 'Stranger Things'
The first part of the fourth season of 'Stranger Things' debuted in May to record numbers, becoming Netflix's most popular English-language TV show. Yet, Netflix chose to split up its biggest franchise into two parts, despite having revolutionized the viewing experience with binge watching.
-
Kanye West sued over claim of illegal sample on 'Donda 2'
Rapper, producer and entrepreneur Kanye West, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, was sued on Wednesday for allegedly sampling a song by musician Marshall Jefferson without permission.
Business
-
Here's what Air Canada and WestJet have said about reducing flights
Two of Canada's largest airlines announced steps this week to cope with delays, cancellations and service issues. Head to CTVNews.ca to read about the changes announced by Air Canada and WestJet.
-
'Not going to happen in our lifetime': First-time homebuyers share their struggles with purchasing a home
A recent survey shows nearly 50 per cent of Canadians who rent expect to do so forever. As rising interest and inflation rates contribute to a sense of pessimism among first-time homebuyers in Canada, some are sharing their struggles with purchasing their first house.
-
Europe rises, Asia falls after pessimistic 'tankan' survey
European shares edged higher after Asian benchmarks finished lower Friday, as a quarterly report by Japan's central bank rekindled worries about the world's third largest economy.
Lifestyle
-
'Extraordinarily rare' Princess Diana portrait goes on display in London
A rare portrait of Diana, Princess of Wales, will be on public display for the first time after it was recently sold for US$201,600 at auction.
-
What your Canada Day BBQ will cost with hot inflation
The Canada Day long weekend is the perfect time for burgers on the grill, cold drinks and time with family and friends. Yet a backyard barbecue comes with a bigger price tag this year as food prices soared 9.7 per cent in May.
-
'It saves a lot of work': Robot server delivers food, smiles at Chinese restaurant in N.S.
The May Garden Chinese Restaurant in Bedford, N.S., has introduced 'Bella' to its team -- a robot that helps deliver customers' orders to their tables.
Sports
-
Trial for Brittney Griner begins in Russian court
U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner is set to go on trial in a Moscow-area court Friday, about 4 1/2 months after she was arrested on cannabis possession charges at an airport while travelling to play for a Russian team.
-
Canada's Andreescu, Shapovalov both ousted from second round of Wimbledon
Canadians Bianca Andreescu and Denis Shapovalov were both eliminated from Wimbledon after suffering second -round losses at the All England Tennis Club on Thursday.
-
Stolen Olympic gold medal found behind Calif. barbershop
A stolen Olympic gold medal belonging to a member of the 2020 U.S. Women's Volleyball Team has been found in Southern California, authorities said Wednesday.
Autos
-
Former F1 boss Ecclestone condemned for 'extraordinary' Putin comments
Former Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone drew condemnation on Thursday after the 91-year-old defended Russian President Vladimir Putin in a television interview as a 'first class person' he would 'take a bullet' for.
-
Ontario gas prices about to take massive drop. This is when that will happen
Ontario gas prices are about to take a huge drop and one expert says it will be 'well worth waiting' if drivers can hold off on filling up.
-
Edmunds compares: Audi e-tron GT vs. Mercedes-Benz EQS
The car experts at Edmunds compare and contrast two electric newcomers - 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS and the 2022 Audi e-tron GT- to help you decide which premium battery-powered four-door is right for you.