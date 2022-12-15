WATCH: Young 'Avatar' stars discuss upcoming movie, getting the role and the set swear jar

The sequel to James Cameron's 2009 blockbuster hit 'Avatar' hits theatres tomorrow.

'Avatar: The Way of Water' will bring fans back to the mystical world of Pandora, following the newly formed family of Jake Sully and Ney'tiri as an ancient threat resurfaces.

'Avatar' is the highest-grossing film of all time and gained $2.8 billion at the box office. Stars, Sam Worthington (Jake Sully), Zoe Saldana (Neytiri) and Sigourney Weaver (Doctora Grace Augustine) are returning.

Bailey Bass (Tsireya), Jamie Flatters (Neteyam), Trinity Bliss (Tuktirey) and Jack Champion (Miles Socorro) the movie's next generation of stars, discuss the moment they found out they were a part of the sequel and the challenging training needed for the film.

Watch the interview above with the younger cast members of 'Avatar: The Way of Water'.