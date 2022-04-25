The Wachowski sisters are auctioning off 'Matrix' memorabilia and more to support trans youth
Lana and Lilly Wachowski, the filmmakers behind "The Matrix" series and "Cloud Atlas," are auctioning off nearly 200 props and film ephemera from their vast archives.
It wasn't easy to part with some of the treasures, Lilly Wachoswki said, including original pieces from some of the most iconic moments from the sisters' works. But the proceeds from the auction are going toward organizations that advocate for and protect transgender youth, a cause close to the sisters' hearts.
Lilly Wachowski tweeted that she and Lana had been doing some "spring cleaning" when they "happily decided to pass on some of the best treasures we've been collecting over the years!"
"no ark of the covenants but some pretty major and magical artifacts!" she said.
Fans of the Wachowskis have dozens of limited-edition and one-of-a-kind items to sift through, like original artwork, mock-ups of famous setpieces and some knick-knacks from the Wachowskis' desks. They are also plenty of rare finds from their Netflix series "Sense8" and films "Jupiter Ascending" and "Speed Racer," with bids beginning at US$30 for some items.
The sale of every item, from the sisters' MTV Movie Awards for "The Matrix" to the iconic lightning rifle from the first film in the series, will support the Protect & Defend Trans Youth Fund, introduced by Ariana Grande last month. The donations collected by the fund will be distributed among several organizations that serve trans people, including the Black Trans Advocacy Coalition and Transanta.
Both Wachowski sisters are trans and have decried anti-transgender legislation introduced (and sometimes, passed) throughout the U.S.
Lilly Wachowski, who directed and wrote the first three "Matrix" films with Lana, said in 2020 that their seminal series is an allegory for transitioning. The story is "all about the desire for transformation" from the perspective of Neo, played by Keanu Reeves. Both sisters publicly came out as trans years after the release of the third "Matrix" film.
Their series "Sense8" took a more overt approach to trans storytelling from the perspective of trans character Nomi, played by trans actress Jamie Clayton.
Wachowski diehards can access the auction online. The live auction begins May 12 at 11 a.m. ET.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
-
WATCH LIVE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | National inquiry called into Trudeau's use of Emergencies Act to end 'Freedom Convoy'
A national inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' trucker protests and blockades has been launched, with a mandate to examine the circumstances that led to the use of the Act, and the measures taken through it to deal with the emergency situation.
'Rolling Thunder' protest vehicles to be barred from downtown Ottawa
Ottawa police say protesters won’t be allowed to drive into the downtown core as part of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' demonstration this weekend.
Key interest rate could soon go up another half percentage point, central bank says
The governor of the Bank of Canada is signalling Canada's key interest rate could go up another half percentage point in June to help wrestle inflation under control.
Experts advise Canadians to consider personal risk before getting 4th COVID vaccine dose
Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization is strongly advising the country's oldest residents to get their second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but those who were recently infected may be left wondering how long to wait before getting their fourth jab. Here's what experts recommend.
RCMP struggled to identify replica patrol car used by Nova Scotia mass shooter
The public inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting is focusing on the RCMP police car the killer drove and the police gear he acquired.
Canada's updated border restrictions: What you need to know
Certain travellers will now have an easier time entering Canada as the country relaxes more of the border measures initially put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. Here's everything Canadians need to know about the rules now.
Judge finds Trump in contempt in legal fight with NY attorney general
A New York judge found former U.S. President Donald Trump in contempt of court Monday for failing to adequately respond to a subpoena issued by the state's attorney general as part of a civil investigation into his business dealings.
Canadian military not doing enough to detect, prevent extremism in the ranks: report
A scathing new report on racism in the Canadian Armed Forces says the military is not doing enough to detect and prevent white supremacists and other extremists from infiltrating its ranks.
Child dead in mysterious liver outbreak: WHO
The World Health Organization says at least one death has been reported in connection with a mysterious liver disease outbreak affecting children in Europe and the United States.
Canada
-
'Rolling Thunder' protest vehicles to be barred from downtown Ottawa
Ottawa police say protesters won’t be allowed to drive into the downtown core as part of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' demonstration this weekend.
-
RCMP struggled to identify replica patrol car used by Nova Scotia mass shooter
The public inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting is focusing on the RCMP police car the killer drove and the police gear he acquired.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | National inquiry called into Trudeau's use of Emergencies Act to end 'Freedom Convoy'
A national inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' trucker protests and blockades has been launched, with a mandate to examine the circumstances that led to the use of the Act, and the measures taken through it to deal with the emergency situation.
-
Canada's updated border restrictions: What you need to know
Certain travellers will now have an easier time entering Canada as the country relaxes more of the border measures initially put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. Here's everything Canadians need to know about the rules now.
-
Ontario reports 1,455 COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions rise to 219
The number of patients in an Ontario hospital with COVID-19 has risen to 1,455 as ICU admissions climb to 219.
-
More squid, less sockeye salmon on Vancouver menus? B.C. study looks at impacts of climate change
Vancouver seafood lovers may notice more squid and less sockeye salmon on local menus in the near future because of climate change.
World
-
Ukraine updates: UN chief, Turkish leader discuss Ukraine
What's happening in Ukraine on Monday: The UN says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are stressing the urgent need for 'effective access through humanitarian corridors' to evacuate Ukrainian civilians and deliver humanitarian aid to communities impacted by the war.
-
Hunter Biden is prime target if Republicans win U.S. Congress
Intelligence officials had gathered to brief select members of Congress on future threats to U.S. elections when a key lawmaker in the room, No. 3 House Republican Elise Stefanik of New York, tried to move the discussion to a new topic: Hunter Biden's laptop.
-
Judge finds Trump in contempt in legal fight with NY attorney general
A New York judge found former U.S. President Donald Trump in contempt of court Monday for failing to adequately respond to a subpoena issued by the state's attorney general as part of a civil investigation into his business dealings.
-
France's youngest president wins again, troubles and all
In just five years as France's president, Emmanuel Macron has gone from a young newbie in politics to a key world player and weighty decision-maker in the European Union who has been deeply involved in efforts to end Russia's war in Ukraine. And now he has won a second term, the first French president to do so in a generation.
-
Giant sculpture made from 350 trees to stand outside Buckingham Palace
When Britain marks Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne in June, a striking tree-shaped sculpture will stand outside Buckingham Palace, at the very center of the celebrations.
-
Turkish court gives philanthropist Kavala life in prison
A Turkish Court on Monday sentenced prominent Turkish civil rights activist and philanthropist Osman Kavala to life in prison without parole, finding him guilty of attempting to overthrow the government in connection with the 2013 mass anti-government protests.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | National inquiry called into Trudeau's use of Emergencies Act to end 'Freedom Convoy'
A national inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' trucker protests and blockades has been launched, with a mandate to examine the circumstances that led to the use of the Act, and the measures taken through it to deal with the emergency situation.
-
Canadian military not doing enough to detect, prevent extremism in the ranks: report
A scathing new report on racism in the Canadian Armed Forces says the military is not doing enough to detect and prevent white supremacists and other extremists from infiltrating its ranks.
-
Russia's ambassador to Canada says he is 'on the right side of history'
Russia's ambassador to Canada says he is '100 per cent confident' that his country is 'on the right side of history' when it comes to its invasion of Ukraine.
Health
-
Experts advise Canadians to consider personal risk before getting 4th COVID vaccine dose
Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization is strongly advising the country's oldest residents to get their second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but those who were recently infected may be left wondering how long to wait before getting their fourth jab. Here's what experts recommend.
-
Being with unvaccinated people increases COVID-19 risk for those who are vaccinated: modelling study
While remaining unvaccinated against COVID-19 is often framed as a personal choice, those who spurn the vaccines raise the risk of infection for those around them, a new study suggests.
-
Child dead in mysterious liver outbreak: WHO
The World Health Organization says at least one death has been reported in connection with a mysterious liver disease outbreak affecting children in Europe and the United States.
Sci-Tech
-
Spider monkey with 'Batman' markings born at Florida zoo
The Brevard Zoo in Melbourne, Florida, announced the birth of a spider monkey with a unique marking in the shape of the 'Batman' symbol on its nose.
-
-
All-private SpaceX astronaut mission on its way home after a week of delays
The first all-private mission to the International Space Station began its return trip Sunday evening after a string of delays dragged the mission out for a week longer than expected because of weather and other inopportune circumstances.
Entertainment
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Amber Heard's lawyers argue Johnny Depp damaged his career before her claims
Attorneys for Amber Heard on Monday showed a jury critical news articles that they said damaged her ex-husband Johnny Depp's career well before the claim at the center of his defamation case.
-
Dutch open sexual misconduct probe at 'The Voice of Holland'
The Dutch public prosecutor's office has opened a criminal investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct at 'The Voice of Holland' talent show, authorities said Monday.
-
Jon Stewart: Authoritarian governments a threat, not comedy
Jon Stewart, accepting the Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, warned Sunday night that speculation about the future of comedy amid increased audience cultural sensitivity was ignoring a true and enduring threat: authoritarian governments around the world.
Business
-
Twitter in talks with Musk over bid to buy platform: reports
Twitter's board is negotiating with Tesla CEO Elon Musk over his bid to buy the social media platform and a deal could be announced as early as Monday, according to media reports.
-
-
Indonesia's palm oil export ban leaves global buyers with no plan B
Global edible oil consumers have no option but to pay top dollar for supplies after Indonesia's surprise palm oil export ban forced buyers to seek alternatives, already in short supply due to adverse weather and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Lifestyle
-
sponsored
sponsored | Acrobats wanted: How gymnasts are using RBC Training Ground as a springboard to success in other sports
If you’re a gymnast with lofty ambitions, Canada’s national sport organizations (NSOs) are looking for you. RBC Training Ground, a talent identification and athlete-funding program that looks for up-and-coming Olympians, says gymnasts are sought after by many NSOs.
-
How 15 minutes of mental health hygiene can change your whole day
Whether you have a specific concern or are just trying to get through your day a little better, experts say taking about 15 minutes each morning to maintain your mental health is something everyone could benefit from.
-
sponsored
sponsored | Swapping skates leads to new Olympic journey for former hockey star
From a complete unknown in the speed skating world to a future shining star, Ryan Gibson, 23, is learning the ropes of the sport and aiming for an Olympic debut.
Sports
-
Toronto Raptors' all-star guard VanVleet ruled out of Game 5 in Philadelphia
The Toronto Raptors will not have all-star guard Fred VanVleet in the lineup for Monday's playoff game with the Philadelphia 76ers.
-
WTA not returning to China in 2022, wants resolution to Peng case
The WTA is still working to find a resolution to the standoff with China over the Peng Shuai issue but will not return to the country this year, Tour chief Steve Simon said.
-
Canada's Peterman and Gallant lose to Scotland at mixed doubles curling worlds
Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant fell to Scotland's Eve Muirhead and Bobby Lammie 8-4 on Monday in a clash of two of the top teams at the world mixed doubles curling championship.
Autos
-
France issues arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Ghosn
French prosecutors have issued an international arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn, who fled Japan in 2019 for Lebanon in a gripping escape.
-
Ontario man who sold used car warns others after being mailed $2,500 bill
An Ontario man who sold his used car earlier this year is warning other people about his situation after he received an unexpected letter in the mail months later saying he now owes $2,500.
-
Keselowski looks to defend Talladega win, save his season
The winningest active driver at Talladega Superspeedway just might be able to save his season on Sunday by defending last year's victory. But Brad Keselowski isn't banking on a seventh Talladega win.