The Oscars carpet opens with strong metallics, reds and some Old Hollywood glam

NEW YORK -

Rita Moreno wore a huge smile and a statement black gown, and Brittany Snow popped in bright yellow on the Oscars red carpet Sunday for Hollywood's big night with a show of red, black, metallics and another drop-dead gorgeous gown for Laverne Cox.

Moreno, at 92, waved to photographers as she showed off her look. Snow offered a refreshing show of colour in a bright strapless custom Monot dress paired with a statement choker.

Lavender had a moment on a few. The "Godzilla Minus One" cast showed up carrying toy monsters.

Many men stuck to black in tuxedos and other looks, and there was a predictable spray of sequins for the women. White and off-white looks also represented.

Erika Alexander of "American Fiction" wore a white strapless gown with a black skirt trimmed in pastel tulle. The designer, Christian Siriano, said it was made in a miraculous four days.

Cox, working the carpet for E!, was the epitome of Old Hollywood glam in an hourglass look of black and low-plunging gold, her hair piled high as she fluttered a feather-light neck piece that trailed behind. Her look is vintage Mugler.

Scott George, a member of the Osage Nation and the first Indigenous person to receive an Oscar nomination for best original song, was among the early arrivals in a gray look trimmed in green and purple, his tie in matching colours.

A couple of little cuties in nominated short films were delighted to walk. Porche Brinker of "The Last Repair Shop" was in ethereal soft blue, and Juliet Donenfeld of "Red, White and Blue" looked all-the-way grown up in a blinged-out strapless dress.

Red, an "IT" colour of the awards season, had some early enthusiasts as arrivals heated up. Some walking the carpet wore red pins supporting a ceasefire in Gaza.