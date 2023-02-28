The Oscar universe belongs to 'Everything Everywhere'

Harry Shum Jr., from back left, Jenny Slate, Tallie Medel, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh, Brian Le, Andy Le, from front left, James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis pose with the award for outstanding performance by a cast for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," in the press room at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26, 2023. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Harry Shum Jr., from back left, Jenny Slate, Tallie Medel, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh, Brian Le, Andy Le, from front left, James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis pose with the award for outstanding performance by a cast for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," in the press room at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26, 2023. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Putin orders Ukraine border tightening as drones hit Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the border with Ukraine tightened Tuesday after several drones attacked inside Russian territory, including one that crashed just 100 kilometres (60 miles) from Moscow in an alarming development for Russian defences.

opinion

opinion | Don Martin: The Trudeau tipping point is within sight

The Trudeau tipping point is within sight. The moment when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knows he has to quit for the good of the party or the Liberals realize they can't survive re-election with him at the helm is almost upon us, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.

Canada

World

  • Putin orders Ukraine border tightening as drones hit Russia

    Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the border with Ukraine tightened Tuesday after several drones attacked inside Russian territory, including one that crashed just 100 kilometres (60 miles) from Moscow in an alarming development for Russian defences.

    In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, A Russian military Inokhodets (Ambler) drone is seen before a mission at a base in an undisclosed location. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

  • China purging 'Western erroneous views' from legal education

    China has ordered closer adherence to the dictates of the ruling Communist Party and leader Xi Jinping in legal education, demanding that schools 'oppose and resist Western erroneous views' such as constitutional government, separation of powers, and judicial independence.

  • Italy: Migrants paid 8,000 euros each for 'voyage of death'

    Rescue teams pulled more bodies from the sea on Tuesday, bringing the death toll from Italy's latest migration tragedy to 65, as prosecutors identified suspected smugglers who allegedly charged 8,000 euros for each person making the 'voyage of death' from Turkiye to Italy.

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social