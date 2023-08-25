Supermodel Bella Hadid criticized Israel's far-right security minister. Now he's lashing out at her

Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, centre, arrives to the site of a rockslide that took place in the Ein Gedi Nature Reserve, on the western shore of the Dead Sea, a popular tourist site in Israel, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP Photo) Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, centre, arrives to the site of a rockslide that took place in the Ein Gedi Nature Reserve, on the western shore of the Dead Sea, a popular tourist site in Israel, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP Photo)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social