'Squid Game' creator responds to LeBron James disliking the show's end
Published Wednesday, October 27, 2021 3:40PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, October 27, 2021 3:48PM EDT
'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, left, responds to LeBron James, right, disliking the show's end. (Getty Images)
Count LeBron James among those caught up in "Squid Game."
The basketball icon's thoughts were shared in a video tweeted by sports writer Kyle Goon.
"I didn't like the ending though," James told Lakers teammate Anthony Davis.
The hit Netflix series' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk was asked for his reaction to that by The Guardian.
"Have you seen 'Space Jam 2?'" he said. "LeBron James is cool and can say what he wants. I respect that. I'm very thankful he watched the whole series. But I wouldn't change my ending."
Slam dunk, sir.
"Squid Game" has become an international phenomenon with its plot about a group of poor contestants who must play a deadly competition of children's games in an attempt to get out of debt.