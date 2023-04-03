Snoop Dogg steps in at last second during WrestleMania

Snoop Dogg gets ready to drop The People's Elbow on Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin during WrestleMania 39 on April 2, 2023. (WWE via AP) Snoop Dogg gets ready to drop The People's Elbow on Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin during WrestleMania 39 on April 2, 2023. (WWE via AP)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Teacher shot by 6-year-old student filing US$40M lawsuit

A first-grade Virginia teacher who was shot and seriously wounded by her 6-year-old student is filing a lawsuit Monday seeking US$40 million in damages from school officials, accusing them of gross negligence for allegedly ignoring multiple warnings on the day of the shooting that the boy had a gun and was in a 'violent mood.'

Russia blames Ukraine for bomb that killed military blogger

Russian authorities blamed Ukrainian intelligence agencies Monday for orchestrating a bombing at a St. Petersburg cafe that killed a Russian military blogger who fervently supported Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, and they arrested a suspect in the attack.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social