Snoop Dogg reveals his 'giving up smoke' announcement was all a ruse to promote smokeless fire pits

It turns out Snoop Dogg isn't quitting his love for cannabis.

Last Thursday, the 52-year-old rapper and entrepreneur announced on social media he had "decided to give up smoke" after having conversations with his family.

"Please respect my privacy at this time," he said at the time.

Snoop Dogg initially didn't clarify what he meant by "smoke," which led many fans to speculate that the rapper, well known for his affinity towards cannabis, was kicking his weed-smoking habit. But on Monday, he revealed that this was all a ruse to promote a brand of smokeless fire pits.

"I have an announcement. I'm giving up smoke. I know what you're thinking. 'Snoop, smoke is kind of your whole thing!' But I'm done with it. Done with all the coughing and my clothes smelling all sticky-icky. I'm going smokeless," Snoop Dogg said in a social media video unveiling his partnership.

In a press release, the company that manufactures the smokeless fire pits also announced that Snoop Dogg would be their official "smokesman" and will release a line of limited edition fire pits designed by the rapper.

On social media, many fans praised Snoop Dogg's marketing skills while expressing relief that the rapper wasn't actually giving up cannabis.

"The marketing behind this is crazy. GG," said one Instagram user in the comments underneath Snoop Dogg's video.

"The world would not have remained the same if you had really stopped smoking weed. Thank you," another Instagram user wrote.